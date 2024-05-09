2024 Chester Cup: the runners, the odds, the verdict

A field of 17 runners will line up for the hugely competitive Chester Cup (3.40) on Friday. Here we provide the lowdown on every contender and provide a big-race tip . . .

Chester Cup runners and odds: the full list of horses for the big race

1 Falcon Eight

Trainer: Dermot Weld

Jockey: Oisin Orr

Draw: 15

Forecast odds: 14-1

Spotlight comment: First, fifth and 15th in the last three Chester Cups, all from well off the pace but never going well last year; ended last year with close second to Magellan Strait in Irish Cesarewitch before winning a Group 3; well held in French Listed race on return; has to be in serious calculations back here but it's likely that others are better handicapped.

2 Magellan Straight

Trainer: Joseph O'Brien

Jockey: William Buick

Draw: 2

Forecast odds: 8-1

Spotlight comment: Had a mixed season last term but his win was a big one, rallying well and then holding off Falcon Eight when 150-1 in the Irish Cesarewitch at the Curragh (2m1f, soft); long odds-on winner of a small-field all-weather race in January on sole start since; both those wins were under a 7lb claimer, who now gives way to William Buick; needs to raise his game again.

3 The Shunter

Trainer: Emmet Mullins

Jockey: Ben Coen

Draw: 13

Forecast odds: 8-1

Spotlight comment: Has recorded major handicap wins over hurdles, fences and on the Flat, the latter when coming from mid-division in the 31-runner Cesarewitch at Newmarket (2m2f, soft) last October; different ground but one of his peak jumps ratings came on good (2021); 6lb higher than at Newmarket and off since November but he needs plenty of respect.

4 Citizen General

Trainer: Ed Dunlop

Jockey: Clifford Lee

Draw: 9

Forecast odds: 20-1

Spotlight comment: Seen twice as often on the all-weather but had an impressive win on good to firm last August; does not always fire, for instance in All-Weather Championships race at Newcastle on latest outing, but he looks good on his day and the ease of his 2m win on the Kempton all-weather in February can't be forgotten (6lb higher here); this unusual test might just take his fancy.

5 Spirit Mixer

Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Callum Hutchinson

Draw: 17

Forecast odds: 33-1

Spotlight comment: Improved form in a fruitful 2022, including with a win at this track and runner-up in the Northumberland Plate, but had only one race in 2023 and was absent 328 days before well beaten on both runs this season; 6lb below his peak mark but needs a revival in the first-time headgear.

6 Emiyn

Trainer: Declan Carroll

Jockey: Zak Wheatley

Draw: 7

Forecast odds: 11-1

Spotlight comment: Best known for his front-running exploits at Chester, including three wins and last two of those were under Zak Wheatley; has proved his stamina but six rivals went past him in this race last year and all wins have been on softer than good; blinkered twice in 2020 and now tries a visor.

7 Zanndabad

Trainer: Tony Martin

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Draw: 10

Forecast odds: 12-1

Spotlight comment: Four Flat wins in France up to 1m2½f; yet to get his head in front where it matters for current stable (eight races); best of his six hurdling efforts came on last two outings when second at Musselburgh (handicap) and Ascot (maiden); in the latter he led on the run-in before outbattled, but there's a lingering suspicion that he has a good prize in him.

8 Solent Gateway

Trainer: Hugo Palmer

Jockey: Saffie Osborne

Draw: 5

Forecast odds: 14-1

Spotlight comment: Often front-runs but hasn't for his best results here; pulled too hard in this race two years ago; an improved performer last term and he's well handicapped judged on plenty of that form, but the scale of defeat in his two all-weather runs is a concern; visor replaces usual cheekpieces.

9 Aztec Empire

Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Draw: 4

Forecast odds: 7-1

Spotlight comment: Dual Polytrack winner; won just the second of his eight handicaps but clocked up three placings in hot 2m races on good or good to firm last summer, before a disappointing show in September when last seen; gelded since; seriously involved if back to form and it looks like he'll have his ground.

10 Zealandia

Trainer: Ian Williams

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Draw: 11

Forecast odds: 18-1

Spotlight comment: Ran creditably in defeat in two of his four appearances at this track and although 2m2f seemed too much of a slog here in September, that was on soft ground; good runs at 1m6f either side of that and he kept on well for a narrow 2m win on Newcastle all-weather on New Year's Day; disappointing on latest start (February) but not out of it on his best all-weather form.

11 Aqwaam

Trainer: Ian Williams

Jockey: Frannie Norton

Draw: 6

Forecast odds: 14-1

Spotlight comment: One run here early in career; had a very solid 12 months or so, including reaching new heights during a pretty busy all-weather campaign, before his disappointing no-show at Kempton five weeks ago; produced late to take a quite valuable handicap in tidy style at Lingfield (2m) eight days earlier but needs better off this 4lb higher mark and needs much better than earlier turf form.

12 Zoffee

Trainer: Hugo Palmer

Jockey: Harry Davies

Draw: 1

Forecast odds: 10-1

Spotlight comment: Well beaten on his last three Flat starts in 2023 and the return to hurdles did not work out in his two runs this year for Olly Murphy and he's now back with his 2022 and 2023 Flat trainer Hugo Palmer; peak Flat form came when he very nearly won last year's Chester Cup, leading in the final furlong until closing stages, which was on soft ground but he has lots of form on good and good to firm; off 3lb lower than 12 months ago, he's a major player if back to form.

13 Duke Of Oxford

Trainer: Michael Bell

Jockey: David Egan

Draw: 16

Forecast odds: 9-1

Spotlight comment: Remote this time last year in the Chester Vase (soft), also no show at Royal Ascot (good) next time and those have been his only two races on turf; that poses a huge question but he's progressed well coming from off the pace on all-weather tracks, including for two 2m wins late last year and a fine second at All-Weather Championships at Newcastle six weeks ago; big shout on that form.

14 Too Friendly

Trainer: James Owen

Jockey: Silvestre de Sousa

Draw: 8

Forecast odds: 18-1

Spotlight comment: Seen far more often over hurdles (winner on varied ground); has lost his way in that discipline but he was a smooth 2m winner on the Kempton all-weather in March on his only Flat start since 2021; 4lb higher here but could have more to offer in this sphere and is one to consider.

15 Forza Orta

Trainer: Kevin Ryan

Jockey: Rowan Scott

Draw: 3

Forecast odds: 14-1

Spotlight comment: Unraced here; suited by the step up to 2m when winning a competitive handicap at last year's York Ebor meeting (good to firm) by a neck from Aztec Empire; not discredited in a 1m4f race on reappearance three weeks ago and he's not fully exposed as a stayer; off 3lb higher than at York, he's one to be seriously interested in.

16 The Grand Visir

Trainer: Ian Williams

Jockey: Joe Fanning

Draw: 14

Forecast odds: 50-1

Spotlight comment: Second, ninth and ninth in the last three Chester Cups; this mark is his lowest since 2017 and plenty of efforts last June-September give him a cracking chance, so the case can be made for him despite his latest three outings (one this term) and the lack of any win since Royal Ascot 2019.

17 Grand Providence

Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Hayley Turner

Draw: 12

Forecast odds: 6-1

Spotlight comment: Unraced here; good record in 1m6f-2m2f handicaps before disappointing in the Cesarewitch (11-1) on final three-year-old outing; back-to-form third at Newbury (2m) on reappearance, staying on well, and this is just her second season, so she still looks capable of better; a big run looks on its way.

Verdict

Beaten a neck in this race last year, Zoffee may prove best of the established Chester performers, for all that he needs a return to form. However, it may well turn out that the leading contenders are having their first taste of Chester and FORZA ORTA makes particular appeal, having won a good race at York on his only appearance at 2m. The close second that day was Aztec Empire, who is also firmly in the picture, but the chief danger may be his stablemate Grand Providence, who looks all set for further improvement this season. There are previous big-race winners elsewhere on the card but it's Too Friendly and Citizen General who complete the shortlist.

