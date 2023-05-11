'We're very excited - he's got a great draw and loves the ground' - trainers on their Chester Cup hopefuls

Falcon Eight attempts to follow Chester Cup legends Rainbow High and Top Cees by winning the race for the second time in the space of three years.

Trained by Dermot Weld, Falcon Eight clicked with Frankie Dettori when successful in 2021 and was hardly disgraced when beaten five lengths in fifth under the same rider last year.

Weld goes with Ryan Moore on this occasion, a rider with two wins in the race himself, including when delivering Cleveland from off the pace to win last year.

Although 1lb lower in the handicap compared to 12 months ago, Falcon Eight is 4lb higher than when winning off an official rating of 104 two years ago and Weld thinks he faces a tall order from the top of the handicap.

The trainer said: "Falcon Eight is fresh and well, though I think the handicapper has been harsh on him by giving him 9st 12lb. That's a lot of weight for a horse who has run in a lot of races and ran in a lot of handicaps since he won the race."

Hugo Palmer, trainer Rajinsky and Zoffee

In that grade, the ground was just a bit quick for Rajinsky in the Sagaro. He's got his ground and a good draw here. We were worried about the track for him last year, but he handled it beautifully so we're hoping for a really big run. Zoffee is in great shape and has a good draw as well. He's unproven on the ground but he moves like he'll handle it and I think we'll get away with it. I'd love to win this race with him, but I'd also love to get him to the Northumberland Plate this year.

Max McNeill, owner of Tritonic

I think he's got a lively each-way chance and will like a bit of cut in the ground. His best run of the season over jumps was at Aintree last month, but I think he's a better Flat horse than a hurdler and think his future lies on the Flat. I'm really looking forward to two or three runs on the Flat before we give him a break, and all roads lead to Royal Ascot providing he runs well here.

Jim Goldie, trainer of Euchen Glen

He could've had a better draw [13], but we'd have looked to drop him in anyway. It's just going to be a case of getting a bit of luck. If they go a good gallop then he'll have a chance, if they stack them up that's more of a problem. We know the shortest way round is on the inside, and it'll be bad luck that beats him rather than anything else.

Richard Hughes, trainer of Calling The Wind and Bascule

The ground has really come in Calling The Wind's favour and we're better off at the weights with Falcon Eight from their run at Royal Ascot last season, so I'm hoping for a big run. I think he's going to love the track. Bascule will handle the ground but he wouldn't love it as much as Calling The Wind. We'll drop him in from stall 15.

Ian Williams, trainer of The Grand Visir and Law Of The Sea

The Grand Visir is a standing dish, but his draw in 16 does not make life easy. He could have done with a run beforehand too. Law Of The Sea is an interesting horse. He's fairly handicapped and should enjoy the ground.

Harry Fry, trainer of Metier

It was a good run at Musselburgh last time and the winner went on to finish runner-up in the Sagaro at Ascot last week. I'm delighted to have seen the rain they've had at Chester and both the ground and stepping up in trip are positives. We're drawn 14, but we've been working towards this and are delighted conditions have come in his favour.

Metier: classy hurdler has been trained for the Chester Cup Credit: Edward Whitaker

Hughie Morrison, trainer of Vino Victrix

He prefers some drying ground, but we'll take our chance because on his day he would be competitive in racing of this quality.

Denis Hogan, trainer of Almuhit

We're hoping we'll see a return to form back on the Flat. Although he's drawn very wide, I would probably prefer that than being in 11 or 12, as he's not going to have any traffic to block him in. He has a light weight and should relish the trip so we're hoping for a big run.

Declan Carroll, trainer of Emiyn

He has to put a disappointing run at Thirsk behind him, but he's been training well since and we're looking forward to it. He goes on soft ground and any more rain wouldn't inconvenience him at all. He likes to go forward so I'd rather be in stall one than out wide.



Dominic Ffrench Davis, trainer of Call My Bluff

We're very excited. He's got a great draw, loves Chester and loves soft ground. He couldn't be better for his run at Newbury and will come on for that. He's in great form.

Chester previews:

