Confirmed runners and riders for Wednesday's Chester Vase as Aidan O'Brien unleashes 12-1 Derby hopeful
Grosvenor Square, a 12-1 shot with the sponsors for next month's Betfred Derby, will look to give trainer Aidan O'Brien a record-extending 11th victory in the Boodles Chester Vase Stakes (3.40) on Wednesday.
O'Brien, who has dominated Chester's key Classic trial in recent years, has declared Grosvenor Square, the mount of Ryan Moore, and Agenda for the Group 3 contest. Six runners are set to line up with Godolphin's Hidden Law, Cadogan Place, Pappano and Golden West completing the field.
Grosvenor Square was brought out late in his juvenile season for three races in just over a month. He won on his debut at Galway last September and was a good third in the Group 2 Beresford Stakes before posting a comfortable success in the Group 3 Eyrefield Stakes at Leopardstown.
Godolphin and Charlie Appleby already have one Classic on the board courtesy of Notable Speech in Saturday's Qipco 2,000 Guineas and Hidden Law will test his credentials for the Derby at Epsom on June 1.
An impressive winner of a Newbury maiden last month, the son of Dubawi will renew rivalry with the Andrew Balding-trained Cadogan Place, having lost out by a short-head when the pair clashed at Southwell in March.
John and Thady Gosden won the 1m4f contest last year with Arrest and will be represented by Pappano, who won at Wolverhampton last month.
O'Brien has also had a recent stranglehold on the same day's Cheshire Oaks (3.05) and bids for a third straight win with Port Fairy and Rubies Are Red.
Trainer Joseph O'Brien has declared Galileo Dame, who beat Rubies Are Red in a Leopardstown maiden last month, while Ralph Beckett relies on Forest Fairy, who was a decisive winner on her debut at Wolverhampton in February.
Chester Vase confirmed runners and riders
Agenda tbc
Cadogan Place Oisin Murphy
Golden West Clifford Lee
Grosvenor Square Ryan Moore
Hidden Law William Buick
Pappano Kieran Shoemark
Cheshire Oaks confirmed runners and riders
Ambiente Amigo Callum Shepherd
Beeley Kieran Shoemark
Flying Finn Tom Marquand
Forest Fairy Rossa Ryan
Galileo Dame Dylan Browne McMonagle
Lasting Love Oisin Murphy
Port Fairy tbc
Rubies Are Red tbc
Seaward Hector Crouch
What's on this week: Chester's May meeting and Lingfield Classic trials provide Epsom clues before Sunday's French Guineas
What are the clues that can help us spot a Derby outsider who might actually win?
Published on 6 May 2024inChester May meeting
Last updated 10:55, 6 May 2024
- Chester: 'They are smart and he wasn't suited by the track' - Moore thinks there may be more to come from Point Lonsdale
- Chester Cup: 'This is my biggest day so far' - Saffie Osborne proves just the job as Metier swoops late
- 2.40 Chester: 'Everything has gone well since his last run' - Point Lonsdale bids to build on comeback win in Huxley Stakes
- Chester: 'He just about tolerates me but I love him' - Maureen Haggas' delight as Hamish strikes in Ormonde again
- 2.05 Chester: 'There are a lot of positives' - can the improving Savvy Victory land valuable handicap?
