Confirmed runners and riders for Wednesday's Chester Vase as Aidan O'Brien unleashes 12-1 Derby hopeful

Grosvenor Square , a 12-1 shot with the sponsors for next month's Betfred Derby, will look to give trainer Aidan O'Brien a record-extending 11th victory in the Boodles Chester Vase Stakes (3.40) on Wednesday.

O'Brien, who has dominated Chester's key Classic trial in recent years, has declared Grosvenor Square, the mount of Ryan Moore, and Agenda for the Group 3 contest. Six runners are set to line up with Godolphin's Hidden Law , Cadogan Place , Pappano and Golden West completing the field.

Grosvenor Square was brought out late in his juvenile season for three races in just over a month. He won on his debut at Galway last September and was a good third in the Group 2 Beresford Stakes before posting a comfortable success in the Group 3 Eyrefield Stakes at Leopardstown.

Godolphin and Charlie Appleby already have one Classic on the board courtesy of Notable Speech in Saturday's Qipco 2,000 Guineas and Hidden Law will test his credentials for the Derby at Epsom on June 1.

An impressive winner of a Newbury maiden last month, the son of Dubawi will renew rivalry with the Andrew Balding-trained Cadogan Place, having lost out by a short-head when the pair clashed at Southwell in March.

John and Thady Gosden won the 1m4f contest last year with Arrest and will be represented by Pappano, who won at Wolverhampton last month.

O'Brien has also had a recent stranglehold on the same day's Cheshire Oaks (3.05) and bids for a third straight win with Port Fairy and Rubies Are Red .

Trainer Joseph O'Brien has declared Galileo Dame , who beat Rubies Are Red in a Leopardstown maiden last month, while Ralph Beckett relies on Forest Fairy , who was a decisive winner on her debut at Wolverhampton in February.

Chester Vase confirmed runners and riders

Agenda tbc

Cadogan Place Oisin Murphy

Golden West Clifford Lee

Grosvenor Square Ryan Moore

Hidden Law William Buick

Pappano Kieran Shoemark

Cheshire Oaks confirmed runners and riders

Ambiente Amigo Callum Shepherd

Beeley Kieran Shoemark

Flying Finn Tom Marquand

Forest Fairy Rossa Ryan

Galileo Dame Dylan Browne McMonagle

Lasting Love Oisin Murphy

Port Fairy tbc

Rubies Are Red tbc

Seaward Hector Crouch



