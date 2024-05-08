Confirmed runners and riders for the Chester Cup on Friday - including crucial draw details

Ante-post favourite Grand Providence will emerge from stall 12 and heads a maximum field of 17 for Friday's Chester Cup (3.40) on the final day of the May meeting.

Trained by Andrew Balding, Grand Providence is a general 6-1 shot for the 2m2½f contest as the four-year-old filly bids to go two better than when third to Prince Alex at Newbury on her seasonal reappearance last month.

The market leader is one of three runners from the Kingsclere yard with Aztec Empire and 2022 course winner Spirit Mixer also declared.

The Michael Bell-trained Duke Of Oxford and The Shunter , who is trained by Emmet Mullins, have also been declared and are prominent in the market. Zoffee , who finished a neck behind Metier 12 months ago, is back for another crack at the feature race on Friday for Hugo Palmer.

Zoffee is one of two Palmer representatives in the race as Solent Gateway has also been declared. The four-time winner will be saddled by Saffie Osborne, who last year became the first female jockey to win this prestigious event.

As well as The Shunter, Irish raiders Falcon Eight , Magellan Straight and Zanndabad will also line up on the Roodee, with all three well fancied in the betting.

Ian Williams won this race in 2018 with Magic Circle and will be represented by three runners, Zealandia , Aqwaam and The Grand Visir . The 17-strong field is completed by the Ed Dunlop-trained Citizen General , Declan Carroll's Emiyn and Too Friendly , who is the mount of 1,000 Guineas winner Silvestre de Sousa.

Last year's winner Metier was not declared in the final field.

Chester Cup confirmed runners and riders

Falcon Eight (Stall 15) Oisin Orr

Oisin Orr Magellan Strait (2) William Buick

William Buick The Shunter (13) Ben Coen

Ben Coen Citizen General (9) Clifford Lee

Clifford Lee Spirit Mixer (17) Callum Hutchinson

Callum Hutchinson Emiyn (7) Zak Wheatley

Zak Wheatley Zanndabad (10) Richard Kingscote

Richard Kingscote Solent Gateway (5) Saffie Osborne

Saffie Osborne Aztec Empire (4) Oisin Murphy

Oisin Murphy Zealandia (11) Jim Crowley

Jim Crowley Aqwaam (6) Franny Norton

Franny Norton Zoffee (1) Harry Davies

Harry Davies Duke Of Oxford (16) David Egan

David Egan Too Friendly (8) Silvestre de Sousa

Silvestre de Sousa Forza Orta (3) Rowan Scott

The Grand Visir (14) Joe Fanning

Joe Fanning Grand Providence (12) Hayley Turner

Passenger makes return in Huxley

Passenger: a strong contender for the Huxley Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The Sir Michael Stoute-trained Passenger is one of nine declared for the Group 2 Huxley Stakes (3.05 ).

The four-year-old has been a progressive performer for Stoute and landed the Group 3 Winter Hill Stakes on his last start for the yard at Windsor in August.

Before that, the son of Ulysses finished 12th behind Auguste Rodin in last year’s Derby and also placed third in the Group 2 Dante at York.

He is one of two runners for the yard, with Regal Reality also declared and Osborne booked to ride the five-time Group 3 scorer for the first time.

Group 2 winner Israr makes a quick return for John and Thady Gosden. The five-year-old, whose last victory came in the Princess Of Wales's Stakes at Newmarket last July, finished third in last month's Gordon Richards Stakes at Sandown.

Listed winner Royal Rhyme makes his first appearance of the season for Karl Burke, while Aidan O’Brien, who has won this contest three times since 2017, saddles recent Dundalk winner Hans Andersen .

The consistent Certain Lad runs for Jack Channon with the nine-runner field completed by Mashhoor , Oviedo and Sunchart .

Huxley Stakes confirmed runners and riders

Certain Lad George Bass

George Bass Hans Andersen William Buick

William Buick Israr Jim Crowley

Jim Crowley Mashhoor Ben Coen

Ben Coen Oviedo Callum Rodriguez

Callum Rodriguez Passenger Richard Kingscote

Richard Kingscote Regal Reality Saffie Osborne

Saffie Osborne Royal Rhyme Clifford Lee

Clifford Lee Sunchart Silvestre de Sousa

bet365: 9-4 Passenger, 7-2 Israr, 5 Hans Andersen, 11-2 Royal Rhyme, 11 Regal Reality, 12 Certain Lad, 16 Mashhoor, Oviedo, 25 Sunchart

