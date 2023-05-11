'There are a lot of positives' - can the improving Savvy Victory land valuable handicap?

Nothing is ever certain round here but if ever a horse looked guaranteed to run a big race, it must be Baryshnikov.

Not only did he win this race last year, he also struck at the May meeting in 2021 and is three from four at this course. He looks to have been laid out for today.

He is proven on soft ground and hinted strongly at a return to form when finishing third after a slow start at Pontefract last time. David and Nicola Barron have booked Billy Loughnane for their seven-year-old, who runs off the same BHA rating as when successful 12 months ago.

However, even with Loughnane's 3lb claim that does not necessarily make him thrown in and, in a £40,000 handicap, you would expect to find rivals potentially much better than their mark.

An obvious candidate is one-time Derby hope Savvy Victory, who has shown consistent improvement since dropped back to this trip after not lasting home over 1m4f at Royal Ascot last year.

He stepped up again when fifth on his reappearance in a Listed race at Kempton, where he might have finished second with a clear run – which suggests he could still be handily treated here.

So too could be Groundbreaker, a four-year-old regarded as a potential Group horse by Andrew Balding. He progressed through a series of Listed races and tough handicaps last season and is the sort to step up again in 2023.

Breeding suggests that the gelding operation since his last start could be a positive sign, as brother Jaramillo and half-brother Gambon both significantly improved their best RPR after that operation.

Race analysis by David Carr

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

What they say

Jack Channon, trainer of Certain Lad

We're really happy with him and he's come on a ton for that run he had in France, which was really good. He wasn't beaten too far and after a long break he seems to have tightened up and looks to be in great nick. It's a track he loves on ground he'll love and George [Bass], who rides him every day, is taking off a valuable 3lb so we're excited to run him.

Sean Woods, trainer of Savvy Victory

He's in very good form. He was a shade unlucky in the Magnolia - he would've been first or second in that race - so we were a bit worried about that as we were just using his handicap mark. He's been around Chester before and he won't mind soft ground, so there are a lot of positives in his favour. I'm happy with him so hopefully he runs a big race.

Hughie Morrison, trainer of Maksud

We're looking for a dry day and hopefully it'll be good to soft. We're looking forward to it but he appreciates better ground.

Roger Varian, trainer of Fantastic Fox

He's in good form and we were happy with his comeback run at Epsom. He would've come forward from that performance and he shouldn't mind the soft ground. He shouldn't mind the track too, so we're hopeful of a good run.

Ian Williams, trainer of Cap Francais and Zealandia

Cap Francais ran well at the same meeting last year and is handicapped to go nicely. Drying ground would help him. Zealandia is poorly drawn in stall ten and needs to take a big step forward from his first run of the season.

Reporting by Liam Headd

Chester previews:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.