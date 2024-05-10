Jack Channon backed Charlie Johnston's attack on the "annoyance" of courses watering, even though he was among many trainers to pull a horse out due to quick conditions at Chester on Friday.

His Certain Lad was among three withdrawals from the Huxley Stakes on account of the ground, which was changed officially to good to firm, good in places early on Friday morning and was the reason given for eight of the nine non-runners declared by 10am.

The track was watered in the build-up to the meeting, causing Johnston to rail against tracks that "interfere more than they need to."

And Channon said on Friday: "I think he is absolutely spot on. I've got a horse who needs cut in the ground but there isn't any so I don't run.

"There are lots of horses who want top-of-the-ground, why should they never get their ground?

"Watering has its place if it's high summer and we haven't had rain for weeks, then they have to water just to make it safe. But the ground today at Chester will be beautiful for horses who like quick ground."

Jack Channon: backed Charlie Johnston's views on the topic of courses watering Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Royal Rhyme and Sunchart have also been taken out of the Huxley, a Group 2 contest that is now left with just six runners.

"It just so happens that my horse doesn't like it so I'm not going to run him," Channon said.

"I've got to wait my turn now. We've had soft ground all spring and a lot of my soft-ground horses have been winning and they're going to have to wait for the ground to come right for them – it's my job to maintain them and keep them in the same form."

Chester non-runners: Friday

2.05 Enzo Maresca (going), Tryfan (going)

2.35 Bolster (going)

3.05 Certain Lad (going), Royal Rhyme (going), Sunchart (going)

3.40 The Shunter (going)

4.50 Blow Your Horn (going), Alphonse Le Grande (double declaration)

Read these next:

Charlie Johnston: 'Clerks interfere with watering more than they need to - our biggest unpredictability is what they'll do'

'We made a conscious decision to wait for this and plenty of horses have run well from his draw' - Chester Cup quotes

2024 Chester Cup: the runners, the odds, the verdict

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.