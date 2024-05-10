Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next racenow
16:15 ChesterHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next racenow
16:15 ChesterHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
15:40 Chester

Hugo Palmer praises 'great ride' from Harry Davies as Zoffee goes one better in Chester Cup

CHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 10: Harry Davies riding Zoffee (2L, white cap) win The Duke Of Westminster Supporting The Chester Cup at Chester Racecourse on May 10, 2024 in Chester, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)
Zoffee lands the Chester Cup for Harry Davies and Hugo PalmerCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)
Play16 ran
15:40 Chester2m 2½f Flat, Handicap
Distance: 2m 2½fClass: 2
  • 1st
    Silk
    12Zoffee
    9/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    6Emiyn
    28/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    7Zanndabad
    11/1
  • 4th
    Silk
    9Aztec Empire
    fav4/1

Last year's second Zoffee stayed on best to seal a first Chester Cup success for local trainer Hugo Palmer.

Harry Davies's mount – owned by Alan Peterson – was drawn in stall one and found the gaps to power home late.

Zoffee is an extremely versatile eight-year-old, winning on the Flat, all-weather, over hurdles and over fences, but has been showing his best form in staying handicaps.

Palmer said: “It’s a big race in this part of the world and very exciting. We were a good second last year, and had the third with Rajinsky the year before, so it’s great to have the winner.

“Harry gave him a great ride and I’m delighted to win this big race with him as I’ve known him for many years.”

It was a high-profile success for Davies, who won the Further Flight Stakes on Rajinsky and Challenge Cup aboard Atrium last season.

Harry Davies holds the Chester Cup aloft after winning the 200th running on Zoffee
Harry Davies holds the Chester Cup aloft after winning the 200th running on ZoffeeCredit: Edward Whitaker

Davies said: “He loved the quick ground and travelled supremely well. I thought the only reason I was going to get beat was if we were kept in. He stuck his head down and is a very good horse on the Flat.

“This is a race the yard want to win every year and so to do it for Hugo, who has been a supporter of mine since I was a child, is fantastic.”

Emiyn was slowly out the stalls but raced prominently and ran a big race in second, while Zanndabad kept on strongly on the outside for third. The 4-1 favourite Aztec Empire made most of the running and finished fourth.

Too Friendly was backed into 9-2 from a morning price of 18-1 but weakened out of contention in the straight.

Read this next:

Trainer forced to shut yard until June after rapeseed oil crops in neighbouring farm cause 'strange performances' 

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Jack HaynesReporter

Published on 10 May 2024inReports

Last updated 16:12, 10 May 2024

iconCopy
15:40 ChesterPlay
Duke Of Westminster Supporting The Chester Cup (Heritage Handicap)16 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    12Zoffee
    9/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    6Emiyn
    28/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    7Zanndabad
    11/1
  • 4th
    Silk
    9Aztec Empire
    fav4/1
more inReports
more inBetting offers
more inReports
more inBetting offers