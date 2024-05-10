Hugo Palmer praises 'great ride' from Harry Davies as Zoffee goes one better in Chester Cup

Last year's second Zoffee stayed on best to seal a first Chester Cup success for local trainer Hugo Palmer.

Harry Davies's mount – owned by Alan Peterson – was drawn in stall one and found the gaps to power home late.

Zoffee is an extremely versatile eight-year-old, winning on the Flat, all-weather, over hurdles and over fences, but has been showing his best form in staying handicaps.

Palmer said: “It’s a big race in this part of the world and very exciting. We were a good second last year, and had the third with Rajinsky the year before, so it’s great to have the winner.

“Harry gave him a great ride and I’m delighted to win this big race with him as I’ve known him for many years.”

It was a high-profile success for Davies, who won the Further Flight Stakes on Rajinsky and Challenge Cup aboard Atrium last season.

Harry Davies holds the Chester Cup aloft after winning the 200th running on Zoffee Credit: Edward Whitaker

Davies said: “He loved the quick ground and travelled supremely well. I thought the only reason I was going to get beat was if we were kept in. He stuck his head down and is a very good horse on the Flat.

“This is a race the yard want to win every year and so to do it for Hugo, who has been a supporter of mine since I was a child, is fantastic.”

Emiyn was slowly out the stalls but raced prominently and ran a big race in second, while Zanndabad kept on strongly on the outside for third. The 4-1 favourite Aztec Empire made most of the running and finished fourth.

Too Friendly was backed into 9-2 from a morning price of 18-1 but weakened out of contention in the straight.

