2024 Chester Cup tips: 'He can be a big player in staying handicaps' - why this horse can win Friday's feature race

A team of our top tipsters have a go at solving a red-hot Chester Cup (3.40) on Friday . . .

Forecast odds: 6-1

By Nick Watts, Weekender editor

Grand Providence had a very good season last year, winning three races and highlighting her staying capabilities with a win over 2m2f at Newmarket in September.

On her final start of the campaign she could finish only mid-division in the Cesarewitch. However, in her defence that run came at the end of a very long season in which she had eight runs prior to the race.

It's understandable she ran poorly, but she put that behind her with an encouraging effort at Newbury on her return, running on late to finish third behind Prince Alex.

That should have set her up nicely for this mission and she could still have scope off her current rating of 90.

Grand Providence 15:40 Chester View Racecard Jky: Hayley Turner Tnr: Andrew Balding

Forecast odds: 7-1

By Tom Park, audience editor

This son of Sea The Stars ran some big races last season, including a third in the Northumberland Plate and a second in a valuable staying handicap at York.

He disappointed when last on his final start of the season at Haydock, but he had been on the go for 12 months having raced in the winter on the all-weather.

He has been freshened up and gelded over the winter and he can be a big player in these staying handicaps this season, as his mark of 92 is workable, and Oisin Murphy takes the ride here.

He has a good draw in stall four and the ground should be perfect.

Aztec Empire 15:40 Chester View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

Forecast odds: 8-1

By Kevin Morley, Weekender tipster

Joseph O'Brien's five-year-old likes a big field and a decent gallop, as shown when winning last season's Irish Cesarewitch.

Successful on his reappearance at Dundalk, the booking of William Buick looks significant.

Magellan Strait 15:40 Chester View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

Forecast odds: 10-1

By Charlie Huggins, The Punt tipster

Runner-up in this race last year and attempts to go one better off a 3lb lower mark. Zoffee was beaten only a neck by Metier when making his seasonal debut 12 months ago and, although he has had a couple of spins over hurdles with Olly Murphy in 2024, he has rejoined Hugo Palmer ahead his reappearance on the Flat.

Zoffee performed with huge credit when an excellent sixth of 19 in the Ascot Stakes off a 5lb higher mark than today's. That's the furthest trip he has encountered on the Flat since his Chester Cup second, so his stamina is proven.

A favourite has not obliged in the Chester Cup since 2010, while no winner has gone off a bigger price than 16-1 since 2008, so Zoffee looks nicely positioned in the betting based on those trends.

Zoffee 15:40 Chester View Racecard Jky: Harry Davies Tnr: Hugo Palmer

Forecast odds: 11-1

By Liam Headd, reporter

A low draw is often seen as an advantage due to Chester's tight bends, but Emiyn is well positioned in stall seven and will have pace coming from either side, which should help him settle early.

Course experience is a major plus and Declan Carroll's seven-year-old has won three times on the Roodee and placed second a further three times in nine career starts. That record should not go unnoticed.

Although he's been a bit hit and miss of late, he finished a respectable seventh in this contest 12 months ago and is running off the same mark as when recording a career-best Racing Post Rating when second over course and distance in September.

Emiyn 15:40 Chester View Racecard Jky: Zak Wheatley (5lb) Tnr: Declan Carroll

3.40 Chester (Friday, May 10): Chester Cup racecard and betting

