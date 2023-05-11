'He should have a good chance' - who will prevail in an ITV4 opener full of course specialists?

There are a few course specialists who will have had this valuable handicap as their early season target and Boardman is chief among them. He has two wins from six starts at the Roodee and is rated only 2lb higher than for his last success at the track nearly a year ago.

Boardman ran his best race of the year when beaten three lengths into fifth at Haydock two weeks ago and that should have teed him up nicely for a return to his favourite course. He finished fifth in this race last year but that was from stall eight and he is drawn four here.

Two places ahead of Boardman last year was another course regular, Revich. He has three wins, a second and two thirds from ten starts at the track. Revich is also on his last winning mark of 92, which came at Ayr in September 2021.

Revich finished third from the front in the Spring Cup at Newbury last time and is another who appears to be peaking at the right time. This return to a track with bends is a positive.

Ffion, Percy’s Lad and Red Mirage are the other course winners in the line-up and Ffion’s last run on turf resulted in a victory at Chester. That came last September and she is only on a 3lb higher mark this time, but returns from 197 days off the track and her fitness is taken on trust.

Race analysis by Graeme Rodway

What they say

Tim Easterby, trainer of Boardman

It's Chester isn't it and you just need to get a good run through. The horse is in good form and he does go in the ground. With a good run he should have a good chance.

Katie Scott, trainer of Gweedore

He's only run on really soft ground once and he didn't run well so I'm a little bit wary. We'll see how it rides on Thursday. Overall I think Chester would suit him really well but perhaps on a better surface. If it's riding very holding then I would be keen to swerve it and go to York next week.

Revich (blinkers): third in this race 12 months ago behind Red Mirage (right) Credit: Edward Whitaker

Richard Spencer, trainer of Revich

He ran well in the Newbury Spring Cup and was unlucky in the Lincoln, when he was probably drawn on the wrong side. Back at Chester where he's got a good record, hopefully he can run a solid race under Jim Crowley, who knows him.

David Loughnane, trainer of Ffion

It's a big step up in grade from the last couple of times she's run at Chester. She's clearly very good around there. The ground is going to be very hard work and from that draw we'll take our time, ride her for a bit of luck and see what happens.

Niall O'Brien, director of Ontoawinner, owners of Wobwobwob

He's a forward-going sort of horse and we should be able to use the low draw effectively. Leigh Roche rode him to very good effect last time out in a good race when we were beaten by the horse that had been favourite for the Lincoln so we're looking forward to it. The ground conditions should be fine with the rain they've had and the trainer's horses are running well.

Reporting by Scott Burton

