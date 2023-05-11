San Antonio delivers Aidan O'Brien a tenth Dee Stakes win - but Auguste Rodin is still his Derby number one

San Antonio was Boodles Dee Stakes winner number ten for Aidan O'Brien, but there is no doubting who remains number one with the master trainer.

Success under an expertly judged ride by Ryan Moore in a race invariably seen as a trial for the Betfred Derby earned the colt quotes ranging from 14-1 to 25-1 for Epsom.

But Auguste Rodin remains favourite with many bookmakers and is certainly so with O'Brien, who made no secret of the fact the horse with whom he had been plotting a crack at the Triple Crown remains his best hope for the race on June 3.

San Antonio stays on powerfully to win the Dee Stakes at Chester on Thursday Credit: Edward Whitaker

The Vertem Futurity winner Auguste Rodin has long been the trainer's main chance of landing a record-extending ninth Derby success and asked after the Dee whether much has changed in that regard, following his eclipse in last weekend's 2,000 Guineas, he said: "Not really."

He added: "We always thought the world of Auguste Rodin. He was always very natural, everything came very easy to him. The good thing is he came out of the Guineas well, that's a big tick, and we look forward to him next time out.

"He's going straight to the Derby, that's the plan. He's easy to do anything with, he's always very natural, so we'll be minding him really."

O'Brien still has a few more cards to play as the Derby trial season rolls on and said: "We have Bertinelli in at Lingfield because it is switched over on to the all-weather. I think Continuous will go to York for the Dante. And that's really it. I don't know if Gooloogong will get to run now or whether he'll be put away and go to Ascot."

Aidan O'Brien (right) and Ryan Moore in discussion after San Antonio's win in the Dee Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

None of which is to suggest that San Antonio was not a deserved winner, who could still take his chance at Epsom.

"Ryan gave our horse a great ride," O'Brien said. "He had him in a good position and controlled the race. I don't think they went too fast but he said he got home well and when he got stuck into him he found plenty. He's a nice relaxed horse and it all worked great for him.

"He got the mile and a quarter very well there, I know it wasn't a fast pace but it was soft ground. He looks very adaptable – he looks like a horse who will get further. It was a trial and he has to be looked at for one of the Derbys. I was delighted with him really."

Gavin Ryan came from beyond to take second on Alder for O'Brien's son Donnacha, who said: "He ran very well but it was a messy race and it's hard to win from out the back around here when they go that slow.

"It was just a mess and there were people who kind of wanted to go but didn't want to go but that's just life."

Alder is a best-priced 40-1 for the Derby and his trainer said: "We'll take him home and see how he is before we make a plan, but we won't make any decisions too quickly."

Paddy Power: 4-1 Arrest, 5 Auguste Rodin, 11-2 Military Order, 10 Flying Honours, 12 Sprewell, 14 Canberra Legend, 16 Dubai Mile, Epictetus, Royal Scotsman, Silver Knott, 20 bar

