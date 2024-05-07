Racing Post logo
Previews
premium

More Classic clues on offer as Aidan O'Brien hopes for a change in fortune at a Chester meeting that's served him so well

Grosvenor Square and Seamie Heffernan land the Eyrefield Stakes at Leopardstown
Grosvenor Square: could enter the Derby mix with victory in the Chester VaseCredit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

Bubbles are burst and Epsom expectations are heightened in May, and Chester’s three-day meeting will be the first of many this month to provide pointers to the next British Classics.

This helter-skelter period includes trials from Lingfield and Leopardstown, the French and Irish Guineas, the Dante meeting and plenty more, and the focus for the next three days is on an exciting offering from the Roodee.

A 2,000 Guineas blowout with the much-hyped City Of Troy and a staying-on fifth for Ylang Ylang in the 1,000 Guineas made for a disappointing weekend at Newmarket for Aidan O’Brien, but the trainer can take solace from his Chester record as his Epsom team starts to take shape.

author image
Jack HaynesReporter

Published on 7 May 2024

Last updated 19:03, 7 May 2024

