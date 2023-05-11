Which jockey will come out on top in a stern test of tactical nous and nerve in the Chester Cup?
Like Kevin de Bruyne delivering a stunning equaliser in the Bernabeu to grab a Champions League draw, Chester Cup day is when true champions come to the fore.
Plenty of jockeys looked good in the wide open spaces of Newmarket at the Guineas meeting and will excel again on the Knavesmire at York next week.
But it is when there is £150,000 on the line, when you have to fight for every inch of space racing around the tightest Flat track in Britain and when your tactical nous is put to its severest test as you have to judge exactly where you need to be through every yard of 2m2½f, that real class tells.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in