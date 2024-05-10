'Master' Sir Michael Stoute may have another star on his hands as he works magic on Passenger

He may be nearing the end of his eighth decade but that does not mean he needs to start rushing things, and Sir Michael Stoute's legendary patience paid off yet again as he unveiled a potential star for the season.

The ten-time champion trainer has made his name with the way he is prepared to take time with horses and allow as long as it takes for them to flourish. Horses such as Passenger , a luckless third in last season's Dante Stakes who then ran too freely before scrambling home in a Group 3 at Windsor, where he may have hit the front too soon.

Stoute decided the best thing to do was to finish the colt's season and wait for 2024 and, for the umpteenth time, his judgement proved spot on as Passenger returned from a 258-day break and cruised to a hugely impressive win in the Huxley Stakes.

He was always travelling strongly under Richard Kingscote, who was happy to allow Jim Crowley first run on Israr and reeled him in comfortably in the final furlong for a length-and-a-half success.

Stoute's record-extending eighth Huxley Stakes win was achieved in course record time, and Alan Cooper, speaking for owners Flaxman Stables, said: "He showed a lot of class today. Sir Michael has taken his time with him and the horse is paying us back every time. He's a master trainer, his record shows it."

Passenger (Richard Kingscote) beats Israr (Jim Crowley) in the Huxley Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Kingscote hopes there will be more to come from Passenger, and said: "He's still lightly raced. Last year was a little bit stop-start, but he showed nice form on quite a few occasions, and hopefully we'll get a good run with him.

"I always thought from the home turn I had Jim covered. It's a difficult track, he's still learning while we were going round there, but I was very happy with him.

"I was comfortable with him the whole way, I thought he did a lot really nicely. It's the sort of race that will bring him forward."

Passenger is an 11-2 chance for the Prince of Wales's Stakes with Paddy Power, but when asked about plans, Cooper said: "It's Sir Michael's choice, we'll listen to his advice."

Nor would Kingscote speculate on how this colt might compare with the yard's previous winners, saying: "I can't speak for Sir Michael, I do as he says. I'm just very lucky and grateful I get to ride horses like this."

Record-holder does it again

Percy's Lad came close to lowering his own track record with a sharp display in the 7½f handicap.

The success was all the more impressive as the well-backed 16-5 winner was drawn highest of all in 13, from where Richard Kingscote was able to get him across to lead on the first turn.

Percy's Lad leads the runners in the 7½f handicap towards the Grosvenor Bridge bend Credit: Edward Whitaker

In winning by a length and a half, the Daniel and Claire Kubler-trained six-year-old stopped the clock at 1m 30.68s, just 0.31s slower than for his record from August 2022.

"It was a great ride by Richard and the horse proved in the race last year he can get out of a high draw well [finished third]," said Claire Kubler.

"We'll see how he comes out of this and there's a race back here in a couple of weeks and he could go back for the Buckingham Palace."

'She is exceptional'

Former champion jockey Oisin Murphy did the steering on confined maiden winner Mina Rashid , but it was groom Diana Magalheus who got the credit.

"Diana is an event rider from Portugal who has been with us for five years and she is exceptional," said trainer Andrew Balding's wife Anna Lisa.

"Certain horses are a lot more tricky than others and he's one of them. He's really quirky and she rides him every day and has done everything for him."

The trainer and jockey brought up a double in the following 1m2½f handicap, when City Streak got up to beat Box To Box by a nose.

