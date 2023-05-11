Racing Post logo
Chester May meeting

2023 Chester Cup: the runners, the odds, the verdict

A field of 17 runners will line up for the tote Chester Cup (3.15) on Friday, with the big race shown live on ITV4 and Racing TV. Here we provide the lowdown on every contender and provide a tip . . .

3.15 Chester (Friday, May 12): tote Chester Cup racecard and betting

Chester Cup runners and odds: the full list of horses

1 Rajinsky

Very reliable in good handicaps, close third in this race last year off 8lb lower

Trainer: Hugo Palmer
Jockey: Harry Davies
Forecast odds: 8-1

Silk
Rajinsky
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Davies (3lb)Tnr: Hugo Palmer

2 Falcon Eight

Won this race in 2021 and fifth in 2022; likely to be bang there again

Trainer: Dermot Weld
Jockey: Ryan Moore
Forecast odds: 11-2

Silk
Falcon Eight
View Racecard
Jky: Ryan Moore (-lb)Tnr: D K Weld

3 Reshoun

Had a fine summer last season in final campaign for Ian Williams; has not shone at Chester

Trainer: Patrick Morris
Jockey: Jim Crowley
Forecast odds: 28-1

Silk
Reshoun
View Racecard
Jky: Jim Crowley (-lb)Tnr: Patrick Morris

4 Tritonic

Best hurdles effort this year came on latest start, when stretching his stamina to 2m4f

Trainer: Alan King
Jockey: Hollie Doyle
Forecast odds: 10-1

Silk
Tritonic
View Racecard
Jky: Hollie Doyle (-lb)Tnr: Alan King

5 Euchen Glen

Has not proved himself beyond 2m; below form on all three appearances at this track

Trainer: Jim Goldie
Jockey: Paul Mulrennan
Forecast odds: 12-1

Silk
Euchen Glen
View Racecard
Jky: Paul Mulrennan (-lb)Tnr: Jim Goldie

6 Calling The Wind

Acts on soft; unraced here; needs to get closer to his peak form shown in autumn 2021

Trainer: Richard Hughes
Jockey: Jamie Spencer
Forecast odds: 11-1

Silk
Calling The Wind
View Racecard
Jky: Jamie Spencer (-lb)Tnr: Richard Hughes

7 The Grand Visir

Second in this race two years ago and below-form ninth in it last year when last seen

Trainer: Ian Williams
Jockey: Richard Kingscote
Forecast odds: 25-1

Silk
The Grand Visir
View Racecard
Jky: Richard Kingscote (-lb)Tnr: Ian Williams

8 Metier

Goes well in the mud; has more to offer on the Flat and he's worth a go at this test

Trainer: Harry Fry
Jockey: Saffie Osborne
Forecast odds: 9-1

Metier
Metier
View Racecard
Jky: Saffie Osborne (-lb)Tnr: Harry Fry

9 Vino Victrix

Cesarewitch second; soundly beaten both starts on soft, including on reappearance

Trainer: Hughie Morrison
Jockey: Benoit de la Sayette
Forecast odds: 14-1

Silk
Vino Victrix
View Racecard
Jky: Benoit De La Sayette (3lb)Tnr: Hughie Morrison

10 Zoffee

Peak efforts on good or firmer, as when fourth of 21 in the 2m2f Cesarewitch at Newmarket

Trainer: Hugo Palmer
Jockey: Ben Curtis
Forecast odds: 6-1

Zoffee
Zoffee
View Racecard
Jky: Ben Curtis (-lb)Tnr: Hugo Palmer

11 Bascule

Seemingly twice stretched by 2m2f at Newmarket last autumn; has achieved more on the all-weather

Trainer: Richard Hughes
Jockey: Billy Loughnane
Forecast odds: 20-1

Silk
Bascule
View Racecard
Jky: Billy Loughnane (3lb)Tnr: Richard Hughes

12 Almuhit

Fit from hurdling but lacks solid claims and has the widest draw

Trainer: Denis Hogan
Jockey: Joey Sheridan
Forecast odds: 25-1

Silk
Almuhit
View Racecard
Jky: J M Sheridan (3lb)Tnr: Denis Gerard Hogan

13 Law Of The Sea

Tailed off in two 1m4f handicaps at Meydan early this year; unraced beyond 1m6f

Trainer: Ian Williams
Jockey: Franny Norton
Forecast odds: 16-1

Silk
Law Of The Sea
View Racecard
Jky: Franny Norton (-lb)Tnr: Ian Williams

14 Aztec Empire

Looked set for better before disappointing on last two outings; latest was on soft

Trainer: Andrew Balding
Jockey: Oisin Murphy
Forecast odds: 16-1

Silk
Aztec Empire
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy (-lb)Tnr: Andrew Balding

15 Emiyn

Front-runner who has two wins and two seconds from six visits to Chester; interesting

Trainer: Declan Carroll
Jockey: Harrison Shaw
Forecast odds: 10-1

Emiyn
Emiyn
View Racecard
Jky: Harrison Shaw (-lb)Tnr: Declan Carroll

16 Call My Bluff

Thorough stayer who goes well on softer than good and at this track; set for a big run

Trainer: Dominic Ffrench Davis
Jockey: John Egan
Forecast odds: 8-1

Silk
Call My Bluff
View Racecard
Jky: J F Egan (-lb)Tnr: Dominic Ffrench Davis

17 Al Zaraqaan

Hurdling saw a restoration of his fortunes before changing hands and leaving Archie Watson

Trainer: Sam England
Jockey: Leigh Roche
Forecast odds: 66-1

Silk
Al Zaraqaan
View Racecard
Jky: Leigh Roche (-lb)Tnr: Sam England

Verdict

Soft ground would help CALL MY BLUFF, who has stacks of stamina and a good record at this course. Metier is second choice.

Silk
Call My Bluff
View Racecard
Jky: J F Egan (-lb)Tnr: Dominic Ffrench Davis

Published on 11 May 2023Last updated 09:08, 11 May 2023
icon
