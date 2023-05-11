2023 Chester Cup: the runners, the odds, the verdict

A field of 17 runners will line up for the tote Chester Cup ( ) on Friday, with the big race shown live on ITV4 and Racing TV. Here we provide the lowdown on every contender and provide a tip . . .

Chester Cup runners and odds: the full list of horses

1

Very reliable in good handicaps, close third in this race last year off 8lb lower

Trainer: Hugo Palmer

Jockey: Harry Davies

Forecast odds: 8-1

Rajinsky 15:15 Chester View Racecard

2

Won this race in 2021 and fifth in 2022; likely to be bang there again

Trainer: Dermot Weld

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Forecast odds: 11-2

Falcon Eight 15:15 Chester View Racecard

3

Had a fine summer last season in final campaign for Ian Williams; has not shone at Chester

Trainer: Patrick Morris

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Forecast odds: 28-1

Reshoun 15:15 Chester View Racecard

4

Best hurdles effort this year came on latest start, when stretching his stamina to 2m4f

Trainer: Alan King

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Forecast odds: 10-1

Tritonic 15:15 Chester View Racecard

5

Has not proved himself beyond 2m; below form on all three appearances at this track

Trainer: Jim Goldie

Jockey: Paul Mulrennan

Forecast odds: 12-1

Euchen Glen 15:15 Chester View Racecard

6

Acts on soft; unraced here; needs to get closer to his peak form shown in autumn 2021

Trainer: Richard Hughes

Jockey: Jamie Spencer

Forecast odds: 11-1

Calling The Wind 15:15 Chester View Racecard

7

Second in this race two years ago and below-form ninth in it last year when last seen

Trainer: Ian Williams

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Forecast odds: 25-1

The Grand Visir 15:15 Chester View Racecard

8

Goes well in the mud; has more to offer on the Flat and he's worth a go at this test

Trainer: Harry Fry

Jockey: Saffie Osborne

Forecast odds: 9-1

Metier 15:15 Chester View Racecard

9

Cesarewitch second; soundly beaten both starts on soft, including on reappearance

Trainer: Hughie Morrison

Jockey: Benoit de la Sayette

Forecast odds: 14-1

Vino Victrix 15:15 Chester View Racecard

10

Peak efforts on good or firmer, as when fourth of 21 in the 2m2f Cesarewitch at Newmarket

Trainer: Hugo Palmer

Jockey: Ben Curtis

Forecast odds: 6-1

Zoffee 15:15 Chester View Racecard

11

Seemingly twice stretched by 2m2f at Newmarket last autumn; has achieved more on the all-weather

Trainer: Richard Hughes

Jockey: Billy Loughnane

Forecast odds: 20-1

Bascule 15:15 Chester View Racecard

12

Fit from hurdling but lacks solid claims and has the widest draw

Trainer: Denis Hogan

Jockey: Joey Sheridan

Forecast odds: 25-1

Almuhit 15:15 Chester View Racecard

13

Tailed off in two 1m4f handicaps at Meydan early this year; unraced beyond 1m6f

Trainer: Ian Williams

Jockey: Franny Norton

Forecast odds: 16-1

Law Of The Sea 15:15 Chester View Racecard

14

Looked set for better before disappointing on last two outings; latest was on soft

Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Forecast odds: 16-1

Aztec Empire 15:15 Chester View Racecard

15

Front-runner who has two wins and two seconds from six visits to Chester; interesting

Trainer: Declan Carroll

Jockey: Harrison Shaw

Forecast odds: 10-1

Emiyn 15:15 Chester View Racecard

16

Thorough stayer who goes well on softer than good and at this track; set for a big run

Trainer: Dominic Ffrench Davis

Jockey: John Egan

Forecast odds: 8-1

Call My Bluff 15:15 Chester View Racecard

17

Hurdling saw a restoration of his fortunes before changing hands and leaving Archie Watson

Trainer: Sam England

Jockey: Leigh Roche

Forecast odds: 66-1

Al Zaraqaan 15:15 Chester View Racecard

Verdict

Soft ground would help , who has stacks of stamina and a good record at this course. is second choice.

Call My Bluff 15:15 Chester View Racecard

