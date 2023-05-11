2023 Chester Cup: the runners, the odds, the verdict
A field of 17 runners will line up for the tote Chester Cup (3.15) on Friday, with the big race shown live on ITV4 and Racing TV. Here we provide the lowdown on every contender and provide a tip . . .
3.15 Chester (Friday, May 12): tote Chester Cup racecard and betting
Chester Cup runners and odds: the full list of horses
1 Rajinsky
Very reliable in good handicaps, close third in this race last year off 8lb lower
Trainer: Hugo Palmer
Jockey: Harry Davies
Forecast odds: 8-1
2 Falcon Eight
Won this race in 2021 and fifth in 2022; likely to be bang there again
Trainer: Dermot Weld
Jockey: Ryan Moore
Forecast odds: 11-2
3 Reshoun
Had a fine summer last season in final campaign for Ian Williams; has not shone at Chester
Trainer: Patrick Morris
Jockey: Jim Crowley
Forecast odds: 28-1
4 Tritonic
Best hurdles effort this year came on latest start, when stretching his stamina to 2m4f
Trainer: Alan King
Jockey: Hollie Doyle
Forecast odds: 10-1
5 Euchen Glen
Has not proved himself beyond 2m; below form on all three appearances at this track
Trainer: Jim Goldie
Jockey: Paul Mulrennan
Forecast odds: 12-1
6 Calling The Wind
Acts on soft; unraced here; needs to get closer to his peak form shown in autumn 2021
Trainer: Richard Hughes
Jockey: Jamie Spencer
Forecast odds: 11-1
7 The Grand Visir
Second in this race two years ago and below-form ninth in it last year when last seen
Trainer: Ian Williams
Jockey: Richard Kingscote
Forecast odds: 25-1
8 Metier
Goes well in the mud; has more to offer on the Flat and he's worth a go at this test
Trainer: Harry Fry
Jockey: Saffie Osborne
Forecast odds: 9-1
9 Vino Victrix
Cesarewitch second; soundly beaten both starts on soft, including on reappearance
Trainer: Hughie Morrison
Jockey: Benoit de la Sayette
Forecast odds: 14-1
10 Zoffee
Peak efforts on good or firmer, as when fourth of 21 in the 2m2f Cesarewitch at Newmarket
Trainer: Hugo Palmer
Jockey: Ben Curtis
Forecast odds: 6-1
2023 Chester Cup: best bookmaker offers
- Paddy Power are giving away free bets to new and existing customers. Sign up here
- bet365 have a new customer offer available and you can sign up here. Existing customers can also claim super boosts on the biggest events
- Sky Bet are offering new customers free bets when they sign up. They are also the kings of money-back offers on racing. Sign up here
- Betfair have lots of daily offers, extra places and money-back specials as well as free bets for new customers. Sign up here
- New William Hill customers can claim free bets plus weekly 'Epic Odds' boosts on the major events. Sign up here
- Get free bets from Ladbrokes if you sign up to a new account. Sign up here
- Sign up for a new Coral account today to claim a free bet. Sign up here
- If you're a new customer, Tote will give you free bets when you create a new account. Sign up here to claim
- Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
11 Bascule
Seemingly twice stretched by 2m2f at Newmarket last autumn; has achieved more on the all-weather
Trainer: Richard Hughes
Jockey: Billy Loughnane
Forecast odds: 20-1
12 Almuhit
Fit from hurdling but lacks solid claims and has the widest draw
Trainer: Denis Hogan
Jockey: Joey Sheridan
Forecast odds: 25-1
13 Law Of The Sea
Tailed off in two 1m4f handicaps at Meydan early this year; unraced beyond 1m6f
Trainer: Ian Williams
Jockey: Franny Norton
Forecast odds: 16-1
14 Aztec Empire
Looked set for better before disappointing on last two outings; latest was on soft
Trainer: Andrew Balding
Jockey: Oisin Murphy
Forecast odds: 16-1
15 Emiyn
Front-runner who has two wins and two seconds from six visits to Chester; interesting
Trainer: Declan Carroll
Jockey: Harrison Shaw
Forecast odds: 10-1
16 Call My Bluff
Thorough stayer who goes well on softer than good and at this track; set for a big run
Trainer: Dominic Ffrench Davis
Jockey: John Egan
Forecast odds: 8-1
17 Al Zaraqaan
Hurdling saw a restoration of his fortunes before changing hands and leaving Archie Watson
Trainer: Sam England
Jockey: Leigh Roche
Forecast odds: 66-1
New account offer
Sign up here. Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Minimum odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
Verdict
Soft ground would help CALL MY BLUFF, who has stacks of stamina and a good record at this course. Metier is second choice.
Read these next:
Confirmed runners and riders for the Chester Cup on Friday
2023 Chester Cup tips: why this horse can win Friday's big race
Tom Segal tipped 1,000 Guineas winner Mawj at 20-1 - subscribe now with 50% off and don't miss out on a massive month for Pricewise
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.