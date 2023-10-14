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The People's Champion

Frankel is the People's Champion - legend is voted your favourite ever racehorse

Frankel is the People's Champion - legend is voted your favourite ever racehorse

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The People's Champion
'I felt the connection to my grandparents, the past and all those memorable racedays - I've never felt happier'
'I felt the connection to my grandparents, the past and all those memorable racedays - I've never felt happier'
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The People's Champion
'Henry was fighting cancer but that wasn't a detriment to his training of Frankel - it may even have been a positive'
'Henry was fighting cancer but that wasn't a detriment to his training of Frankel - it may even have been a positive'
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The Big Read
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Voting closes in search for the People's Champion - with the winner set to be revealed
Voting closes in search for the People's Champion - with the winner set to be revealed
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The People's Champion
Denman, Dessie, Frankel, Kauto or Rummy? It's time to VOTE NOW to crown The People's Champion
Denman, Dessie, Frankel, Kauto or Rummy? It's time to VOTE NOW to crown The People's Champion
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The People's Champion
Red Rum: the working-class hero who never knew when to quit
Red Rum: the working-class hero who never knew when to quit
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The People's Champion
Denman: they called him The Tank for good reason - and he pushed the boundaries of what we thought possible
Denman: they called him The Tank for good reason - and he pushed the boundaries of what we thought possible
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The People's Champion
Desert Orchid: so much more than just an astonishing racehorse - he became part of the family too
Desert Orchid: so much more than just an astonishing racehorse - he became part of the family too
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The People's Champion
Frankel: greatness not in question - but doing it for Sir Henry made it so much more poignant
Frankel: greatness not in question - but doing it for Sir Henry made it so much more poignant
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The People's Champion
Kauto Star: the rock 'n' roll chaser who kept bouncing back to remind the doubters who was king
Kauto Star: the rock 'n' roll chaser who kept bouncing back to remind the doubters who was king
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The People's Champion
Kauto Star beats Sea The Stars to take last spot in People's Champion final
Kauto Star beats Sea The Stars to take last spot in People's Champion final
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The People's Champion
Red Rum sees off Tiger Roll in battle of Aintree legends with just one final place left to fill
Red Rum sees off Tiger Roll in battle of Aintree legends with just one final place left to fill
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The People's Champion
Denman denies Dancing Brave to join Frankel and Desert Orchid in People's Champion final - now Enable and Red Rum clash
Denman denies Dancing Brave to join Frankel and Desert Orchid in People's Champion final - now Enable and Red Rum clash
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The People's Champion
Rally round for Dawn Run! Joining social media is a small price to pay for the great mare
Rally round for Dawn Run! Joining social media is a small price to pay for the great mare
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Chris Cook
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Frankel fends off Istabraq to make People's Champion final - now Denman and Dancing Brave fight it out
Frankel fends off Istabraq to make People's Champion final - now Denman and Dancing Brave fight it out
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The People's Champion
Desert Orchid the first horse to claim their place in the People's Champion final - now it's over to Frankel
Desert Orchid the first horse to claim their place in the People's Champion final - now it's over to Frankel
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The People's Champion
Desert Orchid and Sprinter Sacre front-runners for first final spot as People's Champion semis kick off
Desert Orchid and Sprinter Sacre front-runners for first final spot as People's Champion semis kick off
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The People's Champion
Kauto Star installed as 2-1 favourite with William Hill to become People's Champion as semi-final draw is revealed
Kauto Star installed as 2-1 favourite with William Hill to become People's Champion as semi-final draw is revealed
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The People's Champion
Cue Card the final horse to advance to the semi-finals of the People's Champion vote
Cue Card the final horse to advance to the semi-finals of the People's Champion vote
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The People's Champion
Tiger Roll coasts into semi-finals of People's Champion with final four first-round competitors set to battle it out next
Tiger Roll coasts into semi-finals of People's Champion with final four first-round competitors set to battle it out next
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The People's Champion
Dawn Run progresses in People's Champion vote as Tiger Roll, Moscow Flyer and Inglis Drever enter the fray
Dawn Run progresses in People's Champion vote as Tiger Roll, Moscow Flyer and Inglis Drever enter the fray
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The People's Champion
Queen Enable coasts home in the latest People's Champion poll - One Man and Dawn Run are up next
Queen Enable coasts home in the latest People's Champion poll - One Man and Dawn Run are up next
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The People's Champion
Night Nurse reigns supreme in the latest People's Champion poll - Persian War and Enable are up next
Night Nurse reigns supreme in the latest People's Champion poll - Persian War and Enable are up next
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The People's Champion
Stradivarius pips Big Buck's in most popular People's Champion vote so far - and Persian Punch and Night Nurse are up next
Stradivarius pips Big Buck's in most popular People's Champion vote so far - and Persian Punch and Night Nurse are up next
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The People's Champion
Frankel is the People's Champion - legend is voted your favourite ever racehorse

Frankel is the People's Champion - legend is voted your favourite ever racehorse

icon
The People's Champion
'I felt the connection to my grandparents, the past and all those memorable racedays - I've never felt happier'
'I felt the connection to my grandparents, the past and all those memorable racedays - I've never felt happier'
icon
The People's Champion
'Henry was fighting cancer but that wasn't a detriment to his training of Frankel - it may even have been a positive'
icon
The Big Read
padlock
Voting closes in search for the People's Champion - with the winner set to be revealed
icon
The People's Champion
'Henry was fighting cancer but that wasn't a detriment to his training of Frankel - it may even have been a positive'
icon
The Big Read
padlock
Voting closes in search for the People's Champion - with the winner set to be revealed
icon
The People's Champion
Denman, Dessie, Frankel, Kauto or Rummy? It's time to VOTE NOW to crown The People's Champion
Denman, Dessie, Frankel, Kauto or Rummy? It's time to VOTE NOW to crown The People's Champion
icon
The People's Champion
Red Rum: the working-class hero who never knew when to quit
Red Rum: the working-class hero who never knew when to quit
icon
The People's Champion
Denman: they called him The Tank for good reason - and he pushed the boundaries of what we thought possible
Denman: they called him The Tank for good reason - and he pushed the boundaries of what we thought possible
icon
The People's Champion
Desert Orchid: so much more than just an astonishing racehorse - he became part of the family too
Desert Orchid: so much more than just an astonishing racehorse - he became part of the family too
icon
The People's Champion
Frankel: greatness not in question - but doing it for Sir Henry made it so much more poignant
Frankel: greatness not in question - but doing it for Sir Henry made it so much more poignant
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The People's Champion
Kauto Star: the rock 'n' roll chaser who kept bouncing back to remind the doubters who was king
Kauto Star: the rock 'n' roll chaser who kept bouncing back to remind the doubters who was king
icon
The People's Champion
Kauto Star beats Sea The Stars to take last spot in People's Champion final
Kauto Star beats Sea The Stars to take last spot in People's Champion final
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The People's Champion
Red Rum sees off Tiger Roll in battle of Aintree legends with just one final place left to fill
Red Rum sees off Tiger Roll in battle of Aintree legends with just one final place left to fill
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The People's Champion
Denman denies Dancing Brave to join Frankel and Desert Orchid in People's Champion final - now Enable and Red Rum clash
Denman denies Dancing Brave to join Frankel and Desert Orchid in People's Champion final - now Enable and Red Rum clash
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The People's Champion
Rally round for Dawn Run! Joining social media is a small price to pay for the great mare
Rally round for Dawn Run! Joining social media is a small price to pay for the great mare
icon
Chris Cook
padlock
Frankel fends off Istabraq to make People's Champion final - now Denman and Dancing Brave fight it out
Frankel fends off Istabraq to make People's Champion final - now Denman and Dancing Brave fight it out
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The People's Champion
Desert Orchid the first horse to claim their place in the People's Champion final - now it's over to Frankel
Desert Orchid the first horse to claim their place in the People's Champion final - now it's over to Frankel
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The People's Champion
Desert Orchid and Sprinter Sacre front-runners for first final spot as People's Champion semis kick off
Desert Orchid and Sprinter Sacre front-runners for first final spot as People's Champion semis kick off
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The People's Champion
Kauto Star installed as 2-1 favourite with William Hill to become People's Champion as semi-final draw is revealed
Kauto Star installed as 2-1 favourite with William Hill to become People's Champion as semi-final draw is revealed
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The People's Champion
Cue Card the final horse to advance to the semi-finals of the People's Champion vote
Cue Card the final horse to advance to the semi-finals of the People's Champion vote
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The People's Champion
Tiger Roll coasts into semi-finals of People's Champion with final four first-round competitors set to battle it out next
Tiger Roll coasts into semi-finals of People's Champion with final four first-round competitors set to battle it out next
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The People's Champion
Dawn Run progresses in People's Champion vote as Tiger Roll, Moscow Flyer and Inglis Drever enter the fray
Dawn Run progresses in People's Champion vote as Tiger Roll, Moscow Flyer and Inglis Drever enter the fray
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The People's Champion
Queen Enable coasts home in the latest People's Champion poll - One Man and Dawn Run are up next
Queen Enable coasts home in the latest People's Champion poll - One Man and Dawn Run are up next
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The People's Champion
Night Nurse reigns supreme in the latest People's Champion poll - Persian War and Enable are up next
Night Nurse reigns supreme in the latest People's Champion poll - Persian War and Enable are up next
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The People's Champion
Stradivarius pips Big Buck's in most popular People's Champion vote so far - and Persian Punch and Night Nurse are up next
Stradivarius pips Big Buck's in most popular People's Champion vote so far - and Persian Punch and Night Nurse are up next
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The People's Champion
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