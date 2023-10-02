Voting closes in search for the People's Champion - with the winner set to be revealed

The vote to find the most popular horse in racing closed on Monday after more than 6,000 Racing Post readers had their say in crowning the People’s Champion.

The Racing Post received nominations for more than 400 horses when the search began in July, a number that was eventually whittled down to the final five of Denman, Desert Orchid, Frankel, Kauto Star and Red Rum.

Over the last two weeks, readers have been voting for their favourite horse from the final five online and via post, producing a remarkably tight result with less than six per cent separating the top three.

The winner will now be revealed in a major feature online on the evening of Saturday, October 14 and in the following day’s Racing Post newspaper.

Missed our features on the five finalists? Catch up below . . .

DENMAN : Everyone knows about the Gold Cup triumph, the two Hennessys under a saddle full of lead and the bloodless RSA Chase victory, but what cannot be conveyed in the form book is the manner in which Denman marched to steeplechasing's summit. Click here to read more.

DESERT ORCHID : Looking at your nominations for the People's Champion, what's very apparent even at first glance is that those of you who plumped for Desert Orchid viewed him not just as an astonishing racehorse but as a part of your lives, a hero, a role model, an inspiration and even a close friend for nine unforgettable years. Click here to read more.

FRANKEL : Where to start? That’s the dilemma confronting any attempt to chronicle what made Frankel resonate with the public. The multitude of strands leaves us spoilt for choice. Click here to read more.

KAUTO STAR : Two little words do not dare to tell the whole story of Kauto Star, but, in their own strange way, offer a glimpse into the finest steeplechaser to have graced the sport since the immortal Arkle. Click here to read more.

RED RUM : Recency bias is an accusation often hurled at polls like this one, mostly by old-timers with an axe to grind, but it is hard to dispute that they have a point. We all remember last week's Group 1 superstar and quite possibly last season's Gold Cup winner, but even the best horses finally fade from the memory, and the longer ago they ran the less likely we are to vote for them. Click here to read more.

The Front Runner is our latest email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers. Chris Cook, a four-time Racing Reporter of the Year award winner, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content