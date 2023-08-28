Desert Orchid and Sprinter Sacre front-runners for first final spot as People's Champion semis kick off

Tuesday's first semi-final in the battle to be crowned Racing Post readers' favourite racehorse of all time sees a real clash of the generations, with two of the greatest chasers up against each other – with a Triple Crown hero and a hurdling legend thrown in for good measure.

Desert Orchid, Sprinter Sacre, Nijinsky and Hurricane Fly are the four names in the frame, but William Hill and Star Sports believe the vote will come down to a head-to-head between David Elsworth's 1989 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner and Nicky Henderson's dual Champion Chase winner of the 2010s.

Desert Orchid is favourite with both firms, and as short as 1-3 with Star, but Hills offer a more generous 8-11, going just 5-4 Sprinter Sacre, who is as big as 5-2 with Star. Kauto Star is the market leader to be named the People's Champion at a best-priced 5-2.

The five semi-finals – involving 20 horses – take place from Tuesday to Saturday, when you can head to @RacingPost on Twitter from 10am to 4pm each day to have your say. The five winners will then be profiled in the Racing Post during National Racehorse Week, after which the final decision will be put to a vote of all readers to decide the People’s Champion.

Tuesday's contenders

Desert Orchid

Four-time King George hero and 1989 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner. Polled 69 per cent in seeing off Harchibald, Danoli and Tingle Creek in round one.

‘He made me fall in love with racing and form a lifelong bond with my grandad’

Nicky Hudson

Nijinsky

Last horse to win the Triple Crown in 1970. Had 63 per cent of the vote behind him as he beat Viking Flagship, Generous and Morley Street in the first round.

‘After he lost in the Arc I thought I would never smile again’

Judy Peacocke

Sprinter Sacre

Famously returned from health woes to win a second Champion Chase in 2016. The clearest round-one winner with 80 per cent of votes to beat Menorah, Jodami and L’Escargot.

‘You won’t see a more majestic animal – he had a swagger that few have’

Simon Sanders

Hurricane Fly

Great hurdler who won a record 22 Grade 1 races over jumps. Got the better of Mill Reef, Mill House and Galileo in round one with 44 per cent of votes.

‘A fantastic little horse with a big heart – unbeatable at Leopardstown’

Richard Leach

