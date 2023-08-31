Denman denies Dancing Brave to join Frankel and Desert Orchid in People's Champion final - now Enable and Red Rum clash

Denman has cruised into the People's Champion final, joining Frankel and Desert Orchid after winning Thursday's third semi-final.

A winner of four Grade 1 contests, including the Cheltenham Gold Cup in 2008, the Paul Nicholls-trained superstar remains in contention to be crowned Racing Post readers' favourite racehorse after polling 46 per cent of the votes against Dancing Brave, Best Mate and Night Nurse.

Denman now moves into the final five, who will be profiled in National Racehorse Week and put to a vote of all Racing Post readers.

The fourth semi-final sees Red Rum, Arkle, Enable and Tiger Roll battle it out. The vote will be live from 10am until 4pm on Friday – head to @RacingPost on Twitter to have your say.

The contenders

The greatest Grand National horse ever, winning it three times. Attracted 65 per cent of the vote to beat Frodon, Mtoto and The Minstrel in round one.

‘The first horse I backed with my grandad and the start of a passion’

Melanie Jeffrey

Arkle

The highest-rated chaser ever and three-time Cheltenham Gold Cup hero. Came through round one with 44 per cent of the vote against Shergar, Rooster Booster and Pebbles.

‘Obliterated the best of his era, as he would in any era’

David Roblin

Three-time King George heroine and dual Arc winner. Beat the boys again with 61 per cent of the vote against Nashwan, Reference Point and Persian War.

‘A beautiful proud mare, she made me so emotional’

Marian Alsema

Dual Grand National winner and five-time Cheltenham Festival hero. Saw off Moscow Flyer, Inglis Drever and Troy with 60 per cent of the vote.

‘He won races he wasn’t bred to win’

Mark Evans

