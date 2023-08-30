Frankel fends off Istabraq to make People's Champion final - now Denman and Dancing Brave fight it out

Frankel joined Desert Orchid in the People's Champion final after winning Wednesday's second semi-final.

Sir Henry Cecil's unbeaten superstar, the highest-rated Flat horse in history, stayed in the race to be crowned Racing Post readers' favourite racehorse after polling 50 per cent of the votes against Istabraq, who was a clear second, Stradivarius and Sea Pigeon.

Frankel now moves into the final five, who will be profiled in National Racehorse Week and put to a vote of all Racing Post readers.

The third semi-final sees Dancing Brave, Denman, Best Mate and Night Nurse do battle. The vote will be live from 10am until 4pm on Thursday – head to @RacingPost on Twitter to have your say.

The contenders

Dancing Brave

Scintillating in the 1986 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe. Beat Sea-Bird, Borderlescott and Triptych in the first round with 59 per cent of support.

‘He’s definitely the reason I became such a fan of Flat racing’

Ken Dunphy

Denman

Famous for winning an epic 2008 Cheltenham Gold Cup and a heroic second Hennessy. Cruised into round two with 72 per cent of the vote against Roaring Lion, Crisp and Soviet Song.

‘His heroics inspired humans. He was, and still is, my hero’

Peter de Lisle

Best Mate

Emulated Arkle with three Gold Cup wins from 2002 to 2004. Polled 59 per cent of the vote in beating Native River, Burrough Hill Lad and Young Hustler.

‘The roar when he won his third Gold Cup was something else’

Paul Smith

Night Nurse

Dual Champion Hurdle winner during a golden era for hurdling. Turned over Persian Punch in round one with 49 per cent of votes, with Ardross and Pendil behind.

‘My wife of 46 years was a nurse on night duty when we met!’

Harry Wright

