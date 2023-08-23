Queen Enable coasts home in the latest People's Champion poll - One Man and Dawn Run are up next

Regarded by many as the modern-day queen of the turf, Enable reigned supreme in the latest poll to discover the Racing Post readers' favourite racehorse.

The fan favourite, whose first foal by Kingman was born last year, confirmed her popularity by strolling clear with 61.1 per cent of the vote over Nashwan (22.5 per cent), Persian War (8.2) and Reference Point (7.7).

Enable, who was one of her legendary rider Frankie Dettori's favourite horses, gained legions of fans in a decorated career which included wins in the Oaks, Irish Oaks, Eclipse, Yorkshire Oaks (twice), King George (three times), Arc (twice) and Breeders' Cup Turf.

She joins Night Nurse, Stradivarius, Hurricane Fly, Istabraq, Sprinter Sacre, Nijinsky, Sea Pigeon, Arkle, Sea The Stars, Desert Orchid, Frankel, Dancing Brave, Red Rum, Kauto Star and Best Mate in the semi-finals. The top 20 horses will be whittled down to a final five to be profiled in National Racehorse Week and put to a vote of all Racing Post readers.

Just one Flat horse – but an almightily good one – features in Thursday's poll, as Ribot is set to face Dawn Run, One Man and Balthazar King. The vote will be live from 10am until 4pm and head to @RacingPost on Twitter to have your say.

Thursday's contenders

Ribot

Great Italian colt who won back-to-back runnings of the Arc in 1955 and 1956 as well as a King George

‘I grew up loving racing because of him’

Federico Mussi

Mighty mare who landed the incredible double of the Champion Hurdle and the Cheltenham Gold Cup

‘Her sheer determination to win is spine-tingling’

Jeremy Stubbs

Dashing grey who won the King George twice and finally got his moment at Cheltenham in the 1998 Champion Chase

‘Who doesn’t love a grey? His career was a rollercoaster and his win in the Champion Chase brought a tear to the eye’

Bridget Houlston

Eight-time winner at Cheltenham, four times on the cross-country course, and second in the 2014 Grand National

‘So honest and reliable – he was such a trier and wouldn’t let anything pass him once in front’

Doug Richardson

