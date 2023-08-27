Kauto Star installed as 2-1 favourite with William Hill to become People's Champion as semi-final draw is revealed

Kauto Star has been introduced as the 2-1 favourite by William Hill to be voted the Racing Post readers' favourite racehorse after the semi-final draw was revealed on Sunday.

As well as being a 2-1 shot to win the overall vote to be crowned Racing Post readers’ favourite racehorse of all time, the legendary chaser is a 1-5 favourite to win his group on Saturday.

The Paul Nicholls-trained star is up against the popular Cue Card, while the other duo in his group are the exceptional Flat performer Sea The Stars and Dawn Run, who completed the Champion Hurdle and Gold Cup double.

The semi-final – involving 20 horses – will begin on Tuesday, when the vote between Desert Orchid, Sprinter Sacre, Hurricane Fly and Nijinsky will be live from 10am to 4pm. Head to @RacingPost on Twitter to have your say.

Five horses will progress to the final before being profiled in National Racehorse Week and put to a vote of all Racing Post readers to decide The People's Champion.

Tuesday

8-11 Desert Orchid

5-4 Sprinter Sacre

8-1 Hurricane Fly

50-1 Nijinsky

Wednesday

1-4 Frankel

5-1 Istabraq

8-1 Stradivarius

12-1 Sea Pigeon

Thursday

2-5 Denman

2-1 Dancing Brave

10-1 Best Mate

66-1 Night Nurse

Friday

Evens Red Rum

6-5 Tiger Roll

5-1 Arkle

25-1 Enable

Saturday

1-5 Kauto Star

9-2 Sea The Stars

10-1 Cue Card

20-1 Dawn Run

The People's Champion

William Hill 2-1 Kauto Star, 7-2 Frankel, 6 Denman, Desert Orchid, Red Rum, 7 Tiger Roll, 8 Sprinter Sacre, 16 Arkle, Dancing Brave, 25 Istabraq, Sea The Stars, 33 Best Mate, 40 Hurricane Fly, 66 Cue Card, Dawn Run, Enable, Sea Pigeon, Stradivarius, 100 Night Nurse, Nijinsky

