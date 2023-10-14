Frankel is the People's Champion - legend is voted your favourite ever racehorse

The most famous unbeaten record in racing history has grown once again after Frankel defeated four of jump racing's biggest names to be crowned The People's Champion as the all-time favourite horse of Racing Post readers.

Despite facing the stiffest competition in the shape of Kauto Star, Desert Orchid, Red Rum and Denman, Frankel topped a poll of more than 6,000 votes to further confirm his legendary status.

After Sea The Stars and Dancing Brave were knocked out in the semi-finals, Frankel was the competition's sole remaining Flat racing representative. The Juddmonte-owned superstar proved more than up to the task, helped by the association with his much-loved trainer, the late Sir Henry Cecil.

The now 15-year-old Frankel won all 14 of the races he contested, achieving the rare feat of becoming a household figure outside the sport. Among his most famous performances were an iconic all-the-way triumph in the 2,000 Guineas, an 11-length romp in the Queen Anne Stakes and a mesmerising victory in the Juddmonte International. The official world champion racehorses of 2011 and 2012 landed nine Group 1s in succession - a European record - of the ten he accumulated, while he twice posted a Racing Post Rating of 143, the highest ever awarded on the Flat.

More than a quarter of those who voted selected Frankel, whose 27.30 per cent support placed him in front of runner-up Kauto Star. The five-time King George VI Chase hero received 23.91 per cent of the overall vote, with Desert Orchid third on 21.62 per cent. Red Rum (17.48 per cent) and Denman (9.69 per cent) finished fourth and fifth.

Frankel raced in the colours of his breeder Khalid Abdullah, who died two years ago. Abdullah's Juddmonte operation now stands the son of Galileo and Kind at its Banstead Manor Stud near Newmarket and this year advertised a covering fee of £275,000 in recognition of Frankel's accomplishments as a stallion, with his progeny so far having included Cracksman, Mostahdaf, Adayar, Alpinista and Inspiral.

On behalf of Abdullah's family, Juddmonte chief executive Douglas Erskine Crum said: "Frankel being voted the public's champion is an exceptional and somewhat unexpected achievement, given the successes and huge following in the jumping world of his fellow nominees Red Rum, Kauto Star, Denman and Desert Orchid – all horses who captured the imagination of the public over many years with extraordinary performances.

Khalid Abdullah and Sir Henry Cecil exchange words of delight following Frankel's 2,000 Guineas success in 2011 Credit: Edward Whitaker

"Frankel was the pinnacle of the late Prince Khalid’s breeding operation. Named after one of the greatest ever trainers, handled by another of the greatest ever trainers in remarkable circumstances, sired by one of the greatest ever stallions and owned and bred by one of the greatest ever owner-breeders, Frankel's performances and story have clearly touched the hearts of the racing public.

"Undefeated over three seasons, winning ten Group 1 races, nine consecutively, and putting up some astonishing performances in such races as the 2,000 Guineas, Queen Anne and Juddmonte International, he became one of few horses to make the front pages of the national newspapers and TV. Now he is on the way to being one the greatest-ever sires. His impact will be felt for very long time."

Satisfaction at the result was also expressed by Tom Queally, who partnered Frankel in all his races.

"I'm pleased Frankel has been voted as the most popular racehorse by Racing Post readers," said Queally.

"It seems that there are a number of factors influencing his popularity, namely his brilliant unbeaten race career, the manner in which some of his races were won, his certainty to leave a lasting legacy in the bloodstock world and the wider narrative that caught the public’s attention.

"While I am very proud and grateful to have had the best seat in the house at that time, it's fantastic that so many people derived so much enjoyment from an unparalleled racehorse."

