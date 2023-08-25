Tiger Roll coasts into semi-finals of People's Champion with final four first-round competitors set to battle it out next

Dual Grand National hero Tiger Roll , who also won five times at the Cheltenham Festival, dominated his three rivals to reach the next stage of the poll to discover the Racing Post readers' favourite racehorse.

Tiger Roll received 60 per cent of the vote, with dual Champion Chase winner Moscow Flyer in second on 25 per cent. Inglis Drever and Troy completed the voting.

Tiger Roll joins Dawn Run, Enable, Night Nurse, Stradivarius, Hurricane Fly, Istabraq, Sprinter Sacre, Nijinsky, Sea Pigeon, Denman, Arkle, Sea The Stars, Desert Orchid, Frankel, Dancing Brave, Red Rum, Kauto Star and Best Mate in the semi-finals. The top 20 horses will be whittled down to a final five to be profiled in National Racehorse Week and put to a vote of all Racing Post readers.

Saturday's final first-round poll pits other Grand National winners – Aldaniti and Many Clouds – against Cue Card and Double Trigger. The vote will be live from 10am until 4pm. Head to @RacingPost on Twitter to have your say.

Saturday's contenders

Outstanding performer over many seasons, winning Grade 1 races more than seven years apart

‘He had the heart of a lion, jumped like a buck and raced at the top for what seemed like forever’

John Ballance

Won the Grand National in 2015 before losing his life after an epic victory over Thistlecrack at Cheltenham

‘In victory or defeat, he always gave 100 per cent’

Jim Stephenson

Famous winner of the 1981 Grand National, having recovered from a career-threatening injury, under a jockey who had recovered from cancer

‘Courage personified to win one of the best Grand Nationals I’ve ever seen’

Carl Davison

Top-class stayer who landed the Ascot Gold Cup in 1995 and three Goodwood Cups and Doncaster Cups

‘A beautiful chestnut with a white blaze, he was the perfect racehorse to me and I got such a pure buzz when he ran’

Daniel Smith

