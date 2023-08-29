Desert Orchid the first horse to claim their place in the People's Champion final - now it's over to Frankel

Desert Orchid on Tuesday became the first horse to move into the final in the battle to be crowned Racing Post readers' favourite ever racehorse.

David Elsworth's dashing grey, who won four King Georges and the 1989 Cheltenham Gold Cup, saw off modern-day great Sprinter Sacre, Triple Crown hero Nijinsky and hurdling superstar Hurricane Fly with 49 per cent of the vote.

Desert Orchid now moves into the final five, who will be profiled in National Racehorse Week and put to a vote of all Racing Post readers.

The second semi-final sees Frankel, Sea Pigeon, Istabraq and Stradivarius do battle. The vote will be live from 10am until 4pm – head to @RacingPost on Twitter to have your say.

The contenders

Frankel

The highest-rated Flat horse in history, unbeaten in 14 races. Polled 57 per cent of the vote to beat Faugheen, Altior and The Tatling in round one.

"The replays still make the hairs on the back of my neck stand up"

Ken Williams

Sea Pigeon

Brilliant hurdler who won two Champion Hurdles aged ten and 11. Beat Oh So Sharp, Wayward Lad and The Dikler in round one with 52 per cent of the vote.

"He opened the gateway into the sport I love today"

Kerry Marriott

Istabraq

Magnificent three-time Champion Hurdle winner. A runaway first-round winner with 70 per cent of the vote against Giant’s Causeway, Lough Derg and Indian Skimmer.

"A horse in a million - the best hurdler ever"

Alan Hill

Stradivarius

Won many epic battles on the course, including three Ascot Gold Cups, and did likewise when winning the closest first round battle against Big Buck’s by just 1 per cent.

"He’s just so charismatic and danced every dance"

Audrey Duns

Read these next:

Kauto Star installed as 2-1 favourite with William Hill to become People's Champion as semi-final draw is revealed

People's Champion vote underlines issues facing Flat racing - and only Frankel can stop the rot

Stradivarius pips Big Buck's in most popular People's Champion vote so far - and Persian Punch and Night Nurse are up next

Sea Pigeon storms through in People's Champion vote - Nijinsky and Generous pitted against each other next

Istabraq soars clear in latest People's Champion vote as Galileo and Hurricane Fly among the next to face off

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.