Dawn Run progresses in People's Champion vote as Tiger Roll, Moscow Flyer and Inglis Drever enter the fray

Dawn Run, the only horse to win the Champion Hurdle and Gold Cup, reached the next stage of the poll to discover the Racing Post readers' favourite racehorse.

Dawn Run received 39 per cent of the vote, edging out eight-time Cheltenham winner Balthazar King on 38 per cent. Champion Chase hero One Man was third with 18 per cent with Ribot completing the voting.

Dawn Run joins Enable, Night Nurse, Stradivarius, Hurricane Fly, Istabraq, Sprinter Sacre, Nijinsky, Sea Pigeon, Arkle, Sea The Stars, Desert Orchid, Frankel, Dancing Brave, Red Rum, Kauto Star and Best Mate in the semi-finals. The top 20 horses will be whittled down to a final five to be profiled in National Racehorse Week and put to a vote of all Racing Post readers.

Friday's poll pits Moscow Flyer, Tiger Roll, Troy and Inglis Drever against each other. The vote will be live from 10am until 4pm. Head to @RacingPost on Twitter to have your say.

Friday's contenders

The standout in a golden era of two-mile chasers and regained the Champion Chase crown at 11 in 2005

‘His clashes with Well Chief and Azertyuiop are races I still watch nearly 20 years later’

Tom Rowson

Won the Grand National in 2018 and 2019, as well as an amazing five times at the Cheltenham Festival

‘What a plucky little horse with a giant-sized heart’

Charlotte Bird

Dominated the summer of 1979 when winning the Derby, Irish Derby, King George and Benson & Hedges Gold Cup

‘He was my first Derby winner and I’ve been following his offspring ever since’

Charles Roffey

Wonderful staying hurdler who won the World Hurdle three times between 2005 and 2008

‘He was a real trier and it brought me to tears when he came up the hill to win his third World Hurdle’

Hugh Shapter

Read these next:

Queen Enable coasts home in the latest People's Champion poll - One Man and Dawn Run are up next

Stradivarius pips Big Buck's in most popular People's Champion vote so far - and Persian Punch and Night Nurse are up next

Best Mate breezes clear in latest People's Champion vote with Big Buck's and Stradivarius set to clash next

Hurricane Fly on top in latest People's Champion vote with Gold Cup winners Best Mate and Native River up next

Istabraq soars clear in latest People's Champion vote as Galileo and Hurricane Fly among the next to face off

Sprinter Sacre surges clear in People's Champion vote as Giant's Causeway and Istabraq among the next to face off

Nijinsky dominates in People's Champion vote as jumping greats Sprinter Sacre and L'Escargot enter the fray

Sea Pigeon storms through in People's Champion vote - Nijinsky and Generous pitted against each other next

Denman dominates again in People's Champion vote - Wayward Lad, Sea Pigeon and Oh So Sharp do battle next

Highest-rated chaser of all time Arkle sees off Shergar - Denman and Roaring Lion clash next

Subscribe to Racing Post Members' Club Ultimate Monthly and pay just £9.99 per month for your first two months!

Available to new subscribers purchasing Ultimate Monthly using code SUMMER. First two payments charged at £9.99, renews at full monthly price thereafter. To cancel please contact us at least seven days before subscription is due to renew. Offer expires 30/09/2023.