Cue Card the final horse to advance to the semi-finals of the People's Champion vote

Cue Card , the winner of nine Grade 1s during a fantastic career for Colin Tizzard, became the final horse to reach the next stage in discovering the Racing Post readers' favourite racehorse.

The 2015 King George hero received 44 per cent of the vote, with Grand National winners Many Clouds and Aldaniti in second and third respectively and Double Trigger in fourth.

Cue Card joins Tiger Roll, Enable, Night Nurse, Stradivarius, Hurricane Fly, Istabraq, Sprinter Sacre, Nijinsky, Sea Pigeon, Denman, Arkle, Sea The Stars, Desert Orchid, Frankel, Dancing Brave, Red Rum, Kauto Star and Best Mate in the semi-finals. The 20 horses will be whittled down to a final five to be profiled in National Racehorse Week and put to a vote of all Racing Post readers.

The semi-finals will begin on Tuesday, when the vote will be live from 10am until 4pm. Head to @RacingPost on Twitter to have your say.

