'Henry was fighting cancer but that wasn't a detriment to his training of Frankel - it may even have been a positive'
Lee Mottershead recalls our People's Champion with the help of some of those closest to him
It is a question that can never be definitively answered. As a racehorse, Frankel may or may not have been the greatest of all time. We can, however, say with absolute certainty he is The People's Champion, a Racing Post poll having placed him above four celebrated rivals. Yet no matter how much acclaim and adulation we send the mighty one's way, it cannot be denied he makes one heck of a mess with a carrot.
Fantastically bright sunshine is showing an equine work of art in all his magnificent glory. Frankel, the unbeaten and perhaps unbeatable athlete who scaled outrageous heights during three unforgettable seasons, is basking in stunning autumn weather at his Banstead Manor Stud home. He poses in front of us, demanding to be admired like a masterpiece on a gallery wall. We have been permitted, even encouraged, to stand right beside him, to stroke his gleaming coat, to pat his powerful neck. It is a pleasure, a privilege, a thrill.
None of this interaction bothers him, even after he has devoured the second of two carrots offered up by Lady Cecil, who has maintained the regular visits to Banstead made by her late husband over a sadly all too short time. It was Sir Henry Cecil who directed the story of Frankel's career. It was the legendary and much-loved master of Warren Place who found in Galileo's son the perfect partner for his own last hurrah. As those who nominated Frankel as their favourite racehorse so consistently said, it is impossible to separate one from the other. This mission to salute The People's Champion has confirmed that Frankel and Cecil truly were, and remain, an unstoppable force.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- Nicky Henderson: 'The Ascot Gold Cup for Constitution Hill? That would appeal to my naughty side!'
- Rob Hornby: 'It was a massively difficult year - it was hard to watch knowing I could have done the job just as well'
- Owen Burrows: 'I'll be forever grateful - it's just a shame it's taken me this long to pull my finger out'
- Charlie Hills: 'Everybody's hurting at the moment - owners and horses are hard to come by'
- 'You must be mad, guv' - Mark Tompkins and the most bizarre preparation for a Classic hero
- Nicky Henderson: 'The Ascot Gold Cup for Constitution Hill? That would appeal to my naughty side!'
- Rob Hornby: 'It was a massively difficult year - it was hard to watch knowing I could have done the job just as well'
- Owen Burrows: 'I'll be forever grateful - it's just a shame it's taken me this long to pull my finger out'
- Charlie Hills: 'Everybody's hurting at the moment - owners and horses are hard to come by'
- 'You must be mad, guv' - Mark Tompkins and the most bizarre preparation for a Classic hero