Rally round for Dawn Run! Joining social media is a small price to pay for the great mare

Sometimes you have to stand up and be counted, even if your cause seems already lost. That's how I feel as I contemplate the final semi-final, if that's not a confusing way to describe it, of the People's Champion vote, due to take place on Saturday.

These semis, numbering five in total, have been going on all week through the Racing Post's Twitter feed. They'll lead to a list of five very big names from which all Post readers will have the chance to help us identify a single champ.

The odds offered by William Hill have proved a reasonably accurate guide to the heats that have taken place so far. Sprinter Sacre (5-4) set off at a burning pace on Tuesday but, as might be expected, was eventually worn down by the mighty grey Desert Orchid (8-11).