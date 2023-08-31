Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionChris Cook
premium

Rally round for Dawn Run! Joining social media is a small price to pay for the great mare

author image
Chris CookSenior reporter
Never to be forgotten: Jonjo O'Neill and Dawn Run return to chaotic scenes in the winner's enclosure after the 1986 Gold Cup
No other horse has sparked celebrations like those that greeted Dawn Run after her momentous 1986 Gold Cup victoryCredit: Getty Images

Sometimes you have to stand up and be counted, even if your cause seems already lost. That's how I feel as I contemplate the final semi-final, if that's not a confusing way to describe it, of the People's Champion vote, due to take place on Saturday.

These semis, numbering five in total, have been going on all week through the Racing Post's Twitter feed. They'll lead to a list of five very big names from which all Post readers will have the chance to help us identify a single champ.

The odds offered by William Hill have proved a reasonably accurate guide to the heats that have taken place so far. Sprinter Sacre (5-4) set off at a burning pace on Tuesday but, as might be expected, was eventually worn down by the mighty grey Desert Orchid (8-11).

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 31 August 2023Last updated 14:26, 31 August 2023
icon
more inChris Cook
more inChris Cook