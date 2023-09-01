Red Rum sees off Tiger Roll in battle of Aintree legends with just one final place left to fill

The penultimate semi-final in the battle to be crowned Racing Post readers' favourite ever racehorse developed into a duel between Grand National legends – and, as in the history books, Tiger Roll couldn't quite match Red Rum.

Three-time Aintree hero Red Rum earned 44 per cent of the vote as he saw off dual National winner Tiger Roll, whose share of 26 per cent saw him finish second in front of Arkle and Enable.

Red Rum joins Desert Orchid, Frankel and Denman in the final, with the last place due to be decided between Kauto Star, Sea The Stars, Dawn Run and Cue Card on Saturday. Vote from 10am to 4pm on the Racing Post's Twitter account @RacingPost.

The final five will then be profiled during National Racehorse Week before a vote of all Racing Post readers to decide The People's Champion.

Saturday's contenders

Kauto Star

Legendary chaser who won five King Georges and two Cheltenham Gold Cups. A runaway first-round winner with 74 per cent of the vote against Lochsong, Grundy and Spanish Steps.

‘He captured my imagination like no horse I’d seen before’

Leon Izzo

Sea The Stars

Lit up the 2009 season with an astonishing six Group 1 wins. Saw off stiff competition from Honeysuckle to progress with 52 per cent of the vote.

‘Any country, any distance, any track, he was brilliant’

James McQuillan

Dawn Run

Legendary mare who won the Champion Hurdle and Gold Cup. Prevailed in another tight battle with 39 per cent of the vote in what proved a first-round duel with Balthazar King.

‘She did what no horse has ever done’

Anthony Byrne

Cue Card

Evergreen chaser who won Grade 1 races seven years apart. Beat Many Clouds, Aldaniti and Double Trigger with 44 per cent of the vote.

‘He made things hard but won everyone’s heart’

Tom Duffy

Read these next:

Denman denies Dancing Brave to join Frankel and Desert Orchid in People's Champion final - now Enable and Red Rum clash

Frankel fends off Istabraq to make People's Champion final - now Denman and Dancing Brave fight it out

Desert Orchid the first horse to claim their place in the People's Champion final - now it's over to Frankel

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers. Chris Cook, a four-time Racing Reporter of the Year award winner, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.