Stradivarius pips Big Buck's in most popular People's Champion vote so far - and Persian Punch and Night Nurse are up next

Stradivarius enjoyed many battles during his career and he came out on top in a tight finish between two top stayers in the latest poll to discover the Racing Post readers' favourite racehorse.

Monday's vote was the most popular in the series with Bjorn Nielsen's brave chestnut picking up 36 per cent of the votes, pipping four-time Stayers' Hurdle hero Big Buck's by just one per cent. Brigadier Gerard (16 per cent) and Ouija Board (13 per cent) also featured.

The legendary stayer won 20 races from 35 starts, including four Goodwood Cups and three Gold Cups at Royal Ascot, and raced up until the age of eight before retiring to stud last September.

Stradivarius joins Hurricane Fly, Istabraq, Sprinter Sacre, Nijinsky, Sea Pigeon, Arkle, Sea The Stars, Desert Orchid, Frankel, Dancing Brave, Red Rum, Kauto Star and Best Mate in the semi-finals. The top 20 horses will be whittled down to a final five to be profiled in National Racehorse Week and put to a vote of all Racing Post readers.

Two more top Flat stayers feature in Tuesday's poll, with Ardross and Persian Punch joined by Night Nurse and Pendil. The vote will be live from 10am until 4pm and head to @RacingPost on Twitter to have your say.

Tuesday's contenders

Tough front-running stayer who won multiple Group races in trademark swashbuckling style

‘No horse has ever been tougher in a finish and seeing it in the 2003 Goodwood Cup ignited my love of racing’

Liam Hall

Night Nurse

The best in a golden era of hurdlers, winning two Champion Hurdles in 1976 and 1977

‘He was a real bull of a horse who never knew when he was beaten and took my interest in racing to a whole new level’

Robert Hoult

Great stayer who numbered the Ascot Gold Cup in 1981 and 1982 among a string of big-race victories

‘He had speed, stamina and the greatest jockey - it was poetry in motion’

Stephen Piggott

Pendil

Bold-jumping chaser who won the King George twice but was agonisingly beaten in the 1973 Cheltenham Gold Cup

‘The best horse never to win the Gold Cup’

Harvey Khaiyra

Read these next:

Best Mate breezes clear in latest People's Champion vote with Big Buck's and Stradivarius set to clash next

Hurricane Fly on top in latest People's Champion vote with Gold Cup winners Best Mate and Native River up next

Istabraq soars clear in latest People's Champion vote as Galileo and Hurricane Fly among the next to face off

Sprinter Sacre surges clear in People's Champion vote as Giant's Causeway and Istabraq among the next to face off

Nijinsky dominates in People's Champion vote as jumping greats Sprinter Sacre and L'Escargot enter the fray

Sea Pigeon storms through in People's Champion vote - Nijinsky and Generous pitted against each other next

Denman dominates again in People's Champion vote - Wayward Lad, Sea Pigeon and Oh So Sharp do battle next

Highest-rated chaser of all time Arkle sees off Shergar - Denman and Roaring Lion clash next

Subscribe to Racing Post Members' Club Ultimate Monthly and pay just £9.99 per month for your first two months!

Available to new subscribers purchasing Ultimate Monthly using code SUMMER. First two payments charged at £9.99, renews at full monthly price thereafter. To cancel please contact us at least seven days before subscription is due to renew. Offer expires 30/09/2023.