Kauto Star beats Sea The Stars to take last spot in People's Champion final

Kauto Star earned the final slot in the competition to be crowned the Racing Post readers' favourite ever racehorse.

The two-time Gold Cup hero amassed 57 per cent of the votes to beat fellow jumps legends Dawn Run and Cue Card, with Sea The Stars second on 25 per cent.

Kauto Star became an icon of the sport after winning his first of five King Georges in 2006, while his glittering CV also includes four Betfair Chases and two Tingle Creeks.

He completes the five-strong line-up for the People's Champion final along with his Paul Nicholls-trained stablemate Denman, whom Kauto Star raced against during his career. Red Rum, Desert Orchid and Frankel also battle for the prize.

They will be profiled during National Racehorse Week before a vote of all Racing Post readers will decide The People's Champion.

The People's Champion finalists

Famous for winning an epic 2008 Cheltenham Gold Cup and a heroic second Hennessy. Cruised into round two with 72 per cent of the vote against Roaring Lion, Crisp and Soviet Song.

‘His heroics inspired humans. He was, and still is, my hero’

Peter de Lisle

Four-time King George hero and 1989 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner. Polled 69 per cent in seeing off Harchibald, Danoli and Tingle Creek in round one.

‘He made me fall in love with racing and form a lifelong bond with my grandad’

Nicky Hudson

The highest-rated Flat horse in history, unbeaten in 14 races. Polled 57 per cent of the vote to beat Faugheen, Altior and The Tatling in round one.

“The replays still make the hairs on the back of my neck stand up”

Ken Williams

Legendary chaser who won five King Georges and two Cheltenham Gold Cups. A runaway first-round winner with 74 per cent of the vote against Lochsong, Grundy and Spanish Steps.

‘He captured my imagination like no horse I’d seen before’

Leon Izzo

The greatest Grand National horse ever, winning it three times. Attracted 65 per cent of the vote to beat Frodon, Mtoto and The Minstrel in round one.

‘The first horse I backed with my grandad and the start of a passion’

Melanie Jeffrey

