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FeatureAnte-Post Angles
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‘He can win a big handicap before long’ - our analysts with the horses to take out of Royal Ascot

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Royal Heritage
3rd, Coventry, Tuesday

Had created a fine impression at Hamilton on slower ground six days earlier, and had no issue with the quick turnaround, stepping up a fair way on that form on this faster surface. He will likely be suited by seven furlongs and appeals strongly as the type who has more to offer.
Harry March

Zeus Olympios
4th, Queen Anne, Tuesday

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Published on inThe Last Word

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