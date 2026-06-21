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‘He can win a big handicap before long’ - our analysts with the horses to take out of Royal Ascot
Royal Heritage
3rd, Coventry, Tuesday
Had created a fine impression at Hamilton on slower ground six days earlier, and had no issue with the quick turnaround, stepping up a fair way on that form on this faster surface. He will likely be suited by seven furlongs and appeals strongly as the type who has more to offer.
Harry March
Zeus Olympios
4th, Queen Anne, Tuesday
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Published on inThe Last Word
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more inThe Last Word
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more inThe Last Word
- 16-1 for Goodwood is a gift after this massive overreaction to Ascot flop
- Hannon handicapper looks set to run a big race at Royal Ascot - and 12-1 is top value
- This Derby eyecatcher was the one to take for the St Leger - and he’s 25-1
- Brilliant Constitution River storms into Arc picture - but too many unknowns remain over Longchamp highlight
- Haydock hole was huge embarrassment - but it at least underlined importance of this once-hated scheme