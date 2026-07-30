2026-27 William Hill Scottish Championship outright winner predictions, betting tips and odds

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

2026-27 William Hill Scottish Championship dates, start times & TV info

Season dates Saturday, August 1–Friday, April 30

Start time 3pm Saturday

Where to watch BBC Scotland, iPlayer & Premier Sports

Three teams – Livingston, Partick Thistle and Dunfermline – dominate the outright market for the William Hill Scottish Championship, but others also boast realistic title claims.

While those three could all be in the hunt come next April, one team at double-figure odds stand out as the clear value option in the second tier.

2026-27 Scottish Championship predictions

Sometimes even the most experienced players need to serve their apprenticeship afresh as a manager. Ayr United found that to their cost last season but can now reap the benefits by putting up a strong challenge for the William Hill Scottish Championship title.

At the start of February, United were fourth in the table and in line for a shot at promotion. Things went south soon afterwards and manager Scott Brown, a Celtic legend as a player but in just his second managerial role, left the club in March after a run of four losses and three draws.

Ayr's season did not get much better under interim coach John Rankin and they finished seventh. Appointing Gary Naysmith over the summer is a move that could pay off for The Honest Men.

Naysmith served nearly a decade as a lower-league manager in Scotland, which would belie the former Everton left-back's fine playing career. Then he led Stenhousemuir, who took 115 years of existence to achieve their first promotion, to two in three seasons. They are in the Championship now, the highest they have ever been in the Scottish football pyramid.

Naysmith's early days at Somerset Park have been positive. Ayr won all four matches in their League Cup group, which included Premiership Falkirk, scoring 11 goals and conceding just three.

The Scottish Championship is not easy to predict. Ross County were favourites going into last season, yet wound up relegated. Ayr finished runners-up in the division three years ago and have a better chance of at least repeating that than the market currently allows.

2026-27 Scottish Championship best bets

Ayr to win the Scottish Championship

1pt each-way 16-1 general

2026-27 Scottish Championship odds

Sign up with William Hill to bet on the 2026-27 Scottish Championship . Here are the latest title odds:

Team Odds Livingston 15-8 Partick Thistle 15-8 Dunfermline 100-30 Inverness 9-1 Ayr 11-1 Raith Rovers 14-1 Arbroath 25-1 Morton 40-1 Queen's Park 40-1 Stenhousemuir 50-1

Odds correct at 4pm on Wednesday, July 29

Do not miss The Big Kick-Off – your best bet for the new football season with unrivalled opinion from Racing Post Sport's team of experts.

Click here to find out more, pick up your copy free with the Racing Post on Monday, August 10 or pre-order here .

Read more top tips from the Racing Post:

2026-27 William Hill Scottish Premiership outright winner predictions, betting tips and odds

2026-27 William Hill Scottish Premiership relegation predictions and odds

Newcastle 8-1 for Premier League relegation after Eddie Howe's departure

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.