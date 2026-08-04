Champions League qualifying predictions, odds and tips: Dashing Danes set for entertaining win

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When to bet on Champions League qualifying

From 5.30pm Wednesday

Best bets

Aarhus to win & both teams to score vs Sabah

5.30pm Wednesday

2pts 5-2 bet365

Wednesday's Champions League qualifying predictions

Sturm Graz ruthlessly disposed of Hearts in the second round of Champions League qualifying but the Austrians face a harder assignment in round three.

Having beaten the Scottish Premiership runners-up 6-0 on aggregate, Sturm are as big as 7-1 to stun first-leg hosts Fenerbahce in Istanbul.

The Turkish giants added Manchester City defender Nathan Ake and Marseille forward Mason Greenwood to their squad this summer.

However, they made hard work of their second-round tie against Gornik Zabrze of Poland, winning 2-1 on aggregate, and offer little appeal at the prices.

Aarhus staged an extraordinary comeback to beat Lech Poznan on penalties in the second round, despite a 4-1 first-leg defeat at home.

The Danish champions faced 16 shots on target over the two legs and were similarly shaky at the back in Saturday's 2-2 Superliga draw at Lyngby.

Backing Aarhus to win and both teams to score looks a good bet when they face Azerbaijan Premier League champions Sabah.

The visitors eased past The New Saints 4-1 on aggregate in the first qualifying round before beating KuPS of Finland 1-0 and 2-0.

But a more open contest is expected against Aarhus, who signed off their triumphant 2025-26 Superliga season with a 6-2 home win over Viborg.

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