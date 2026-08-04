'It has been a long wait but this could be the week' – Ian Wilkerson has two tips for LIV Golf New York

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LIV Golf New York date, start time & TV info

Date Thursday, August 6-Sunday, August 9

Course Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster, New Jersey

Start time 6.15pm

TV TNT Sports 3, from 6.15pm Thursday

President Trump won the club championship at the course that bears his name at Bedminster this week and the track hosts another big get-together on Thursday with the start of LIV Golf New York.

Jon Rahm heads the market as he closes in on another individual season prize, while plenty of eyes will be on Lucas Herbert, who stormed to a six-shot win at LIV UK last month.

Ian Wilkerson's LIV Golf New York predictions

Cameron Smith

2pts each-way 18-1 Betfair, Paddy Power

Abraham Ancer

1pt each-way 25-1 bet365

Ian Wilkerson's LIV Golf New York preview

Top tip

Cameron Smith 18-1

There was a big song and dance when Cameron Smith joined LIV shortly after winning the 2022 Open at St Andrews and it is fair to say that the Australian has not dominated the breakaway circuit in the manner many anticipated.

He won his second tournament in Chicago but the highlight came in his last victory at Bedminster three years ago, when he stormed to a seven-shot success that was made all the more impressive by the fact it was a 54-hole competition.

It has been a long wait for another triumph but this could be the week as his recent performances have been encouraging after he posted his best Major finish for two years when he was seventh at the US PGA Championship.

He missed the cut at both the US Open and The Open, but his LIV showings have been strong with fifth at Valderrama in LIV Andalucia while fourth last time out in the UK competition was another step in the right direction.

Next best bet

Abraham Ancer 25-1

Mexico's Abraham Ancer is a consistent performer who could get the job done this week.

He has four top-ten finishes on the LIV Tour this year, and two of them have come in the last two tournaments with a third in Andalucia and then fifth at the JCB Golf & Country Club, where his third-round 65 was a Sunday best.

Ancer should also take confidence from finishing third in this event three years ago.

Read more top golf tips:

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Course guide for LIV Golf New York

Course Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster, New Jersey

Prize money $20m ($4m to the winner)

Length 7,651 yards

Par 71 – three par-fives, 11 par-fours, four par-threes

Field 57 (no cut)

Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets) Jon Rahm (13), Tyrrell Hatton (21), Bryson DeChambeau (34), Lucas Herbert (47), Joaquin Niemann (54)

Course records - 54 holes 201 Cameron Smith (2023) 18 holes 64 Henrik Stenson, Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch, Matthew Wolff (2022), Anirban Lahiri (2023)

Course winner taking part Cameron Smith

When to bet By 6.15pm on Thursday

When to watch Live on TNT Sports 3 from 6.15pm on Thursday

Time difference New York is five hours behind the UK and Ireland

Course type Parkland

Course overview This is the third time Bedminster has hosted a LIV tournament and the first time since 2023, when Cameron Smith came out on top.The course is heavily bunkered with plenty of water in play. The greens are large.

Weather forecast Temperatures are expected to peak about 32C, but there is a threat that thunderstorms could affect play on each day of competition

Type of player suited to the challenge Long, straight hitters should come to the fore and distance off the tee looks a big advantage

Key attribute Power

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