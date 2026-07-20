World Cup reaction: Final 'best result of the tournament' for bookmakers

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Spain's victory in Sunday's World Cup final has been hailed as the best result of the tournament by bet365.

The firm have hailed a successful competition in which their worst fears about Lionel Messi taking the individual awards failed to materialise.

The Argentina captain had been 1-12 to win the Golden Ball - awarded to the tournament's best player - before the final kicked off but the prize went to Spain midfielder Rodri, who had been 66-1 during the early stages and 13-2 before the start of the game at the MetLife Stadium.

Messi had also gone into the weekend tied with France's Kylian Mbappe as the top goalscorer with eight, but his rival scored twice in Les Bleus' 6-4 defeat to England in the third-place playoff in Miami on Saturday.

That was enough to ensure the Real Madrid striker became the first player to win the prize in successive tournaments.

Bet365's Steve Freeth said: "We weren't moaning about Argentina's no-show in the final as Spain put it to bed in extra-time.

"We only really had one loser in the outright book and that was Portugal, so it was pretty much plain sailing when Spain knocked them out in the last 16.

"And we also had Roberto Martinez to thank for his team not winning Group K as the favourites made up a 156-1 12-fold."

There was a similar feeling of relief at William Hill, and spokesman Lee Phelps said: "Spain was a good result for the outright book. France and England were the two teams we most wanted to avoid winning the tournament."

Kylian Mbappe won the Golden Boot Credit: FIFA via Getty Images

Mbappe's goalscoring exploits were not enough to push him up the betting for the Ballon d'Or, which has developed into an intriguing five-man heat with the Frenchman at the bottom of that group at 9-2 with bet365 and Hills.

England's Harry Kane is 15-8 favourite following his goalscoring exploits for Bayern Munich last season with Barcelona's teenage World Cup winner Lamine Yamal available at 9-4.

Messi's inability to grab World Cup glory for a second successive occasion means he has been eased to 4-1 with Rodri coming into the same price.

Spain are 9-2 with both bet365 and Ladbrokes to win the 2030 World Cup with France at 6-1, Portugal 7-1 and 8-1 shots England the next three teams in the betting.

"Spain certainly warmed to the task of being pre-tournament favourites this summer and we are giving them that status again in 2030 – especially as they are one of the co-hosts," said bet365's Freeth.

Luis de la Fuente's team are 4-1 joint favourites for Euro 2028 with France, while the co-hosts England are 9-2.

Read more on the World Cup:

Dan Childs: Spanish success looks set to continue

Familiar foes Spain, France and England jostle for Euro 2028 favouritism

World Cup betting review: France gamble goes astray and Argentina cause in-play carnage

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.ra