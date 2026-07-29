OUT AUGUST 10: The Big Kick-Off – the ultimate betting guide to the new season

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The new football season is approaching fast and the Racing Post Sport team is here to mark your card with The Big Kick-Off — the unrivalled football betting pullout which covers all the angles.

Our bumper 64-page betting guide features the best bets for the Premier League, the EFL and the top leagues across Europe. We cover all the best outright bets, relegation, top goalscorer markets and more.

All 20 Premier League teams are profiled in full and James Milton, who tipped the winners of both the Champions League and the World Cup last season, delivers his definitive title verdict.

Our EFL experts pick their 1-24 for all three divisions and there is more great insight from football betting specialists including Mark Langdon and data guru Alex Wrigley.

The Big Kick-Off is the only guide you need for the season ahead.

Do not miss out — it’s available free with the Racing Post newspaper on Monday, August 10.

GET THE BIG KICK-OFF EARLY

will be able to access The Big Kick-Off as part of the Racing Post digital edition from 9pm on Sunday, August 9.

You can also pre-order your copy from the Racing Post shop for £5.70.

Do not miss The Big Kick-Off . Your best bet for the new football season with unrivalled opinion from Racing Post Sport's team of experts plus all the odds and stats in the ultimate football guide.

Pick up your copy free with the Racing Post on Monday, August 10 or pre-order here .