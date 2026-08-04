Football accumulator tips for Wednesday August 5: Back our acca at 5-1

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European qualifiers take centre stage on Wednesday, with action from the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League, the highlight of which is a clash between Fenerbahce and Sturm Graz.

Racing Post tipster Joe Casey has analysed the card and picked out a fourfold accumulator, which pays out at 5-1 with Coral.

All bets must be placed by 5.30pm on Wednesday.

Accumulator tips and predictions for Wednesday, August 5

Racing Post football expert Joe Casey has picked:

Aarhus to beat Sabah

Brann to beat Apollon Limassol

Fenerbahce to beat Sturm Graz

Ferencvaros to beat Gornik Zabrze

Total odds: @ 5-1 with Coral 5-1 with Coral

Odds correct at time of publication

Aarhus vs Sabah

Danish champions Aarhus beat Lech Poznan 4-1 in their last European game to qualify for this stage and they should be too strong for Sabah, who may find this a big jump after their last two rounds against The New Saints and Finnish side KuPS.

Side with the Danes to move one step closer to a first Champions League campaign since 1988.

Brann vs Apollon Limassol

Brann are in the middle of their domestic season and their match sharpness could see them get the better of Apollon Limassol in this first leg.

The hosts have won six of their last eight home games while Apollon have just one victory from their last five road trips.

Fenerbahce vs Sturm Graz

Fenerbahce are on an eight-game unbeaten run at home, winning five of those, and should be too strong for Sturm Graz, who drew 1-1 with TSG Tirol in domestic affairs at the weekend.

The visitors have lost nine of their last ten European away games and could be set for more misery.

Ferencvaros vs Gornik Zabrze

Polish side Gornik Zabrze were dumped out of Champions League qualifying by Fenerbahce last time out and could suffer the same fate against Hungarian team Ferencvaros.

The hosts have won three of their last five home games in Europe and are fancied to extend that run.

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Football acca FAQs

What is a football accumulator (acca)?

A football accumulator, commonly referred to as an 'acca', is a single bet that combines multiple individual bets into one. Each selection within the accumulator must win for the bet to pay out, offering higher potential returns but at increased risk compared to single bets.

Can I place an acca on different markets?

Yes, you can combine various markets in an acca, including match winners, total goals, both teams to score, and more. However, most betting platforms require that selections within an accumulator are not related to ensure the bet is valid.

What is the advantage of placing an accumulator bet?

The main advantage of an accumulator bet is the potential for higher returns from a smaller stake since the odds of each selection are multiplied together. It adds excitement to watching multiple matches, as each leg of your acca needs to be successful for a return.

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