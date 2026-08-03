Wyndham Championship: Sedgefield Country Club course guide, start time, odds and how to watch

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Where is the Wyndham Championship being held?

Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, North Carolina.

When does the Wyndham Championship start?

The first round at Sedgefield Country Club begins at 11.45am on Thursday, August 6.

Wyndham Championship course details

Course Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, North Carolina Prize money $8.5 million ($1.82m to the winner) Field 156 Cut Top 65 and ties qualify for round three Length 7,131 yards Par 70 Course make-up Two par-five holes; 12 par-fours; four par-threes Course type Parkland Course records 72 holes 258 Cameron Young (2025), JT Poston (2019), Henrik Stenson (2017) 18 holes 59 Brandt Snedeker (2018) Course winners taking part Cameron Young, Aaron Rai, Lucas Glover, Tom Kim, JT Poston, Brandt Snedeker, Webb Simpson

Sedgefield Country Club course overview

Sedgefield Country Club has hosted this tournament since 2008 and it has proved quite a straightforward test – eight of the last ten winners have carded a total of 20 under par or better.

The greens are small and undulating, and the significant run-offs are one of the course's stronger defences. Accurate hitters have tended to flourish on what looks a comfortable assignment for PGA Tour players

What will it take to win the Wyndham Championship?

Solid approach play can be the passport to success in Greensboro although the likely low scoring means a hot putter will also be needed to break away from the pack.

This is also the final opportunity for players to qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs and those around the 70th-spot bubble will have to hold their nerve.

Aaron Rai won at Sedgefield Country Club in 2024 Credit: SNS Group via Getty Images

Who is taking part in the Wyndham Championship?

World number three Cameron Young is on hand to defend his title while his predecessor and US PGA champion Aaron Rai is the second highest-ranked player in the field.

Many of the big names will be sitting this one out as they prepare for next week's FedEx St Jude Championship.

Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets)

Cameron Young (3), Aaron Rai (19), Ben Griffin (20), Justin Thomas (22), Hideki Matsuyama (24).

Wyndham Championship weather forecast

Temperatures are expected to peak at around 32C, but there are threats of thunderstorms that could affect play on each of the four days.

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