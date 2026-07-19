Familiar foes Spain, France and England jostle for Euro 2028 favouritism

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England beat France 6-4 in a chaotic World Cup third-place playoff on Saturday but both nations are targeting the top step of the podium at Euro 2028.

The tournament will be co-hosted by England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland and the ante-post betting is headed by 4-1 shots Spain ahead of Les Bleus at 9-2 and the Three Lions at 5-1.

The three favourites may not have things all their own way, however. Six of the eight World Cup quarter-finalists came from Europe, despite Germany, Croatia and the Netherlands losing in the round of 32, Portugal going out in the last 16 and Euro 2020 winners Italy failing to qualify.

Defending champions Spain merit their place at the top of the market. They beat France in the semi-finals of Euro 2024 and the 2025 Nations League before a masterful 2-0 win at the same stage of the World Cup.

There should be no continuity issues for La Roja as only one of their regular World Cup starters, centre-back Aymeric Laporte, is over 30.

Real Madrid's Dean Huijsen, Arsenal's Cristhian Mosquera and Real Sociedad's Jon Martin are exciting defensive prospects who didn't make the World Cup squad and forwards Fermin Lopez and Samu Aghehowa missed out due to injury.

Didier Deschamps has stepped down after 14 years in charge of France, who embark on a new era under Zinedine Zidane.

The 1998 World Cup hero has not worked as a manager since 2021 but he won three Champions Leagues and two La Liga titles during two brief spells at Real Madrid.

The fearsome forwards who propelled France to World Cup favouritism before the semi-finals will all be around for the Euros.

Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitike is another attacking option but France's central midfielders were ruthlessly exposed by Spain and Zidane needs to freshen up the full-back positions.

England, who hit 1-6 in-play before imploding in the World Cup semi-final against Argentina, have concerns over manager Thomas Tuchel and captain Harry Kane.

Tuchel is 1-4 with Paddy Power to be in charge for September's Nations League opener against Spain. Eddie Howe is the firm's 5-2 favourite to be England's next permanent manager ahead of Pep Guardiola at 100-30.

Kobbie Mainoo, Adam Wharton, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Alex Scott can show Tuchel that English midfielders are capable of keeping possession and Tino Livramento could nail down the troublesome right-back role.

But Kane will be 34 in 2028 and England's centre-forward alternatives are limited.

England captain Harry Kane Credit: Getty Images

Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney are 30 while Dominic Solanke, 28, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 29, have patchy top-flight records and Liam Delap's progress has stalled since his move to Chelsea.

Only four Englishmen scored more than ten Premier League goals in 2025-26 and one of them was 35-year-old Danny Welbeck.

Both Euro 2028 semi-finals and the final are at Wembley but England make little appeal at their current odds, despite that home advantage.

Portugal have parted company with Roberto Martinez after another disappointing tournament and their key man Bruno Fernandes will be almost 34 by the time of the Euros.

Jurgen Klopp's appointment as Germany coach looks a smart move but Die Mannschaft, knocked out on penalties by Paraguay, need a major defensive overhaul.

Norway have to be respected at 25-1 after their run to the World Cup quarter-finals. They beat Brazil, could easily have eliminated England and goalkeeper Orjan Nyland was the only squad member over the age of 30.

Belgium and Switzerland, the other European quarter-finalists, had far older squads although Swiss playmaker Johan Manzambi, who has joined Aston Villa, looks a terrific prospect.

The Netherlands showed promise for the future at the World Cup finals Credit: ANP via Getty Images

The Netherlands, semi-finalists at Euro 2024 and 14-1 to triumph in 2028, were unfortunate to run into Morocco in the first knockout round.

The Dutch thrashed Sweden 5-1 in the World Cup group stage although the Swedes, whose squad does not look significantly weaker than Norway's, catch the eye at a standout 200-1 with BoyleSports.

Euro 2020 semi-finalists Denmark missed out on the World Cup after a dramatic qualifying defeat in Scotland and a penalty-shootout loss to the Czech Republic in the playoff final.

They have a promising crop of young strikers – Napoli's Rasmus Hojlund, Newcastle's William Osula and Bodo/Glimt's Kasper Hogh – but need to rejuvenate their defence and midfield.

Italy are looking for a new manager after failing to qualify for a third straight World Cup.

Guardiola, Antonio Conte and Roberto Mancini have been linked with the job but the Azzurri may have to turn to a less experienced candidate such as Andrea Pirlo or former Atalanta coach Raffaele Palladino.

Italy are 20-1 to win the Euros, five points shorter than Norway, who thrashed them 3-0 and 4-1 in World Cup qualifying.

Read more World Cup analysis:

World Cup betting review: France gamble goes astray and Argentina cause in-play carnage

Mark Langdon: The best and worst of the World Cup – Messi magic, Murphy's cat and one sickening 'Siuuuu!'

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