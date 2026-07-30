2026-27 William Hill Scottish League One outright winner predictions, betting tips and odds

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2026-27 William Hill Scottish League One dates, start times & TV info

Season dates Saturday, August 1– Saturday, May 1

Start time 3pm Saturday

Ross County started last season as favourites to win the William Hill Championship title and the Staggies now find themselves in League One after a disastrous campaign.

Punters are being asked to take 4-6 about County in the third tier this term and there is better value elsewhere.

2026-27 Scottish League One predictions

Hamilton were hampered by financial issues and points deductions last season, but those issues are in the past and the Accies look primed for a big run at promotion.

Morley Sports Management took control of the club in January and the new owners have Hamilton back playing at New Douglas Park this season.

It remains to be seen if supporters follow Hamilton back to their home ground, but the Rob Edwards-led investment group are certainly doing their best to bring the buzz back to South Lanarkshire.

The Accies have made a number of impressive signings this summer including bringing Andy Ryan back for a second spell at the club. The 31-year-old scored freely during his spell in Northern Ireland with Larne including goals in European qualification matches.

Stuart Bannigan, who drops down from the Championship, is another excellent addition and Dom Thomas, Aaron Comrie and Taylor Sutherland are also good signings.

There is some continuity too, with Tony Gallacher, Stephen Hendrie, Stuart McKinstry and Lee Kilday remaining at the club.

Darian MacKinnon is an unproven boss but the 40-year-old was assistant manager to long-standing gaffer John Rankin and is in tune with the club.

There was plenty of promise from the Accies in the Scottish League Cup, where they hammered Elgin 5-0, beat Peterhead 1-0, drew with Raith 1-1 and went down only 1-0 to Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.

Don Cowie, Tony Docherty and Stuart Kettlewell all failed to bring success at Ross County last season, and while the Staggies have a strong squad for the League One campaign, punters are being asked to take a mighty short price about the Dingwall side.

At 6-1, Hamilton look far better each-way value.

2026-27 Scottish League One best bets

Hamilton to win Scottish League One

3pts each-way 6-1 Coral, Hills, Ladbrokes

2026-27 Scottish League One odds

Sign up with William Hill to bet on the 2026-27 Scottish League One. Here are the latest title odds:

Team Odds Ross County 4-6 Hamilton 6-1 East Kilbride 6-1 Airdrie 6-1 Alloa 16-1 Montrose 20-1 Peterhead 20-1 Cove 25-1 Queen of the South

33-1 East Fife 50-1

Odds correct at 11am on Thursday, July 30

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