2026-27 William Hill Scottish Premiership outright winner predictions, betting tips and odds

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2026-27 William Hill Scottish Premiership dates, start times & TV info

Season dates Friday, July 31 to Sunday, May 16

Start time 8pm Friday

Where to watch Sky Sports & Premier Sports

Celtic pipped Hearts in a pulsating William Hill Premiership title race this season and the Bhoys are favourites in their bid to follow up.

However, Old Firm rivals Rangers are snapping at their heels, while Hearts will be hoping to contend again having come so close last term.

2026-27 Scottish Premiership preview

The joke in Scotland is that Rangers are expected to run out for their first home match of the William Hill Premiership season led by their latest signing, Hearts mascot Jock the Jambo.

Scottish football gained a lot of new fans last season as Hearts attempted to break a period of Old Firm domination that spans the lifetime of anyone whose 40th birthday is still ahead of them.

Since the season ended in dramatic fashion at Celtic Park on May 16, when Hearts still held a league-winning position with three minutes to go only to concede two late goals, much has changed at Tynecastle. Manager Derek McInnes, captain and pivotal striker Lawrence Shankland plus Australian international midfielder Cammy Devlin have all made the move to Ibrox.

Rangers were also involved in that title race, before a Shankland-driven defeat at Tynecastle nine days before the end of the season derailed them. It was a tame end to the short tenure of manager Danny Rohl, who had got them playing the most exciting football of the three big teams.

Between taking over from Russell Martin, with the Gers on nine points from eight games, and the league splitting for the last five matches, Rohl had Rangers in rare league form. They won 18, drew six and lost just once.

The kernel of a league-winning side was clearly there. The snag was defensive carelessness. That was never better illustrated than in April when in their three matches, two at home and none against title rivals, the Gers conceded eight goals, including two late on against Motherwell at Ibrox which turned victory into defeat.

New Rangers manager Derek McInnes is hoping to mastermind a title charge Credit: SNS Group via Getty Images

McInnes is the sort of manager to address those failings, though. For all the hype around attack-minded players in his Hearts side, their success was built on defensive solidity. They scored just 67 goals in the league, six fewer than Celtic and nine fewer than Rangers, but ended on near-identical goal difference.

This argument coalesces around the idea that Rangers were not as far off the pace last season as many have claimed, and that their new manager is well placed to address their main weaknesses. They have also been more active in the market than Celtic. While free transfer Shankland is the headline signing, the money has been spent on positions further back.

There has been a lot of change elsewhere in the league. Last season's top six have all lost their most important player, yet the amount of upheaval at Hearts has made all the headlines.

Transactions have not all been outbound at Tynecastle. New head coach Wouter Vrancken could play almost an entire starting 11 of summer signings. The evidence of their Champions League qualifying tie against Sturm Graz, which ended in a 6-0 aggregate defeat, suggests that in adapting to Vrancken's high-energy style they may lose more ground than they can afford in the early league fixtures.

The stasis at Celtic has also been a thread through the summer. Martin O'Neill has been given a permanent contract, and while that may be a pragmatic move it is not an ambitious one. Transfer activity has also been pedestrian, or at least it was until they set a club record transfer fee this week to capture Danish international Kasper Hogh. Even that signing hints at old habits dying hard as Hogh is exactly the sort of striker O'Neill would have signed 25 years ago.

The Hoops do not start this season as such an imposing force as last term's domestic double would let on. The opposition this season is likely to come from one place rather than two, but it combines Rangers' buying power with the strategy that took Hearts to within minutes of glory. Even the vastly experienced O'Neill may struggle to resist.

2026-27 Scottish Premiership best bets

Rangers to win the Scottish Premiership

2pts 11-8 general

2026-27 Scottish Premiership winner odds

Sign up with William Hill to bet on the 2026-27 Scottish Premiership . Here are the latest outright odds:

Team Odds Celtic 5-6 Rangers 13-10 Hearts 13-2 Hibernian 66-1 Aberdeen 80-1 Motherwell 200-1 Dundee United 500-1 Kilmarnock 500-1 Dundee 500-1 Falkirk 500-1 St Johnstone 500-1 St Mirren 500-1

Odds correct at 4pm on Wednesday, July 29

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Scottish Premiership FAQs

When does the 2026-27 Scottish Premiership season start?

The 2026-27 Scottish Premiership season begins on Friday, July 31 and concludes on Sunday, May 16, 2027.

Who are favourites for the 2026-27 Scottish Premiership?

Celtic are favourites to retain the title, with Rangers expected to be their closest challengers after a summer rebuild under Derek McInnes.

Who won the Scottish title last season?

Celtic beat Hearts on the final day of the season to win the 2025-26 Scottish Premiership title.

How can I watch the Scottish Premiership in the UK?

Sky Sports is the primary broadcaster of the Scottish Premiership in the UK with selected matches shown on Premier Sports.

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