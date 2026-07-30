2026-27 William Hill Scottish League Two outright winner predictions, betting tips and odds

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2026-27 William Hill Scottish League Two dates, start times & TV info

Season dates Saturday, August 1– Saturday, May 1

Start time 3pm Saturday

It’s 11-4 the field in William Hill League Two with six teams priced at 12-1 or under.

Big-spending East Kilbride galloped to last season’s title, but there is a far more open feel to this term’s title battle and Clyde, who could finish only third last term, could prove the best betting option.

2026-27 Scottish League Two predictions

Clyde have kept the bulk of last campaign’s squad, with full-back Tommy Robson the only major mover.

Goalkeeper Jay Hogarth has re-signed on loan after leaving for Falkirk and a solid defence, which conceded only 41 goals last term, is boosted by the arrival of Chris Inglis.

Lewis Lovering, who scored bags of goals from midfield for Troon last season, looks another good addition and the Bully Wee have built a strong squad.

Manager Darren Young, who has twice won promotion from the four tier in his time with Albion Rovers and Stirling, is a good manager at this level and the 47-year-old has a clear identity and style of play.

Clyde weren’t able to challenge East Kilbride, who are now second-favourites for the League One title, last season but the Bully Wee lost only nine of their final 41 games of the previous campaign and it was only Hamilton who stopped Young’s men in the playoffs.

A small upturn, in a division without a red-hot favourite, could leave Clyde best placed to mount a title challenge.

Edinburgh City almost fell out of the SPFL last term after a 15-point deduction derailed their season.

The capital club will start this campaign with another five-point handicap but Michael McIndoe’s men may have enough quality to make up the ground on their rivals.

Brothers Robbie and Jack Leitch look excellent additions and Cammy McKinley hit plenty of goals for Trant last term.

Edinburgh's link-up with Hearts has seen youngsters Tommy North and Stanley Wilson join on loan, and there is a nice blend of youth and experience at Meadowbank.

The Citizens impressed in a 2-0 Scottish League Cup success at Stranraer and League One Alloa fell 2-0 to the capital club at Meadowbank.

McIndoe went close to guiding the Citizens to promotion in the 2024-25 season and Edinburgh appear to have built a squad ready to challenge again.

2026-27 Scottish League Two best bets

Clyde to win Scottish League Two

3pts each-way 11-4 general

Edinburgh City to win Scottish League Two

1pt each-way 12-1 Boyles, Coral, Ladbrokes

2026-27 Scottish League Two odds

Sign up with William Hill to bet on the 2026-27 Scottish League Two. Here are the latest title odds:

Team Odds Stirling 11-4 Clyde 11-4 Kelty 9-2 Dumbarton 7-1 Spartans 15-2 Edinburgh City 12-1 Forfar 22-1 Stranraer 25-1 Elgin 33-1 Annan 40-1

Odds correct at 4pm on Wednesday, July 29

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