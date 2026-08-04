The Hundred: Manchester Super Giants vs Welsh Fire & Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix predictions, odds and cricket betting tips

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Manchester Super Giants vs Welsh Fire dates, start time & TV info

Date Wednesday, August 5

Starts Women's match 11.30am; men's match 3pm

Competition The Hundred

Venue Old Trafford, Manchester

TV Sky Sports Cricket

Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix dates, start time & TV info

Date Wednesday, August 5

Starts Women's match 3pm; men's match 6.30pm

Competition The Hundred

Venue Trent Bridge, Nottingham

TV BBC Two, Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Mix

The Hundred betting tips & predictions

Best bets

Ben Duckett to be top Trent Rockets Men runscorer vs Birmingham Phoenix Men

BBC Two, Sky Sports Cricket & Sky Sports Mix, 6.30pm

2pts 14-5 Hills

Manchester Super Giants Women to have highest opening partnership vs Welsh Fire Women

Sky Sports Cricket, 11.30am

3pts 8-11 bet365

The Hundred predictions

Manchester Super Giants vs Welsh Fire

Welsh Fire Women ended Southern Brave's perfect start to The Hundred on Monday but they are outsiders to follow up by beating Manchester Super Giants at Old Trafford.

The Fire's lower-order batters held their nerve in a five-wicket win against the Brave, which went down to the 100th ball of the run-chase.

The area to focus on is the start of the innings in Manchester, where the Super Giants are well worth backing to post the highest first-wicket partnership.

They flew out of the traps at The Oval on Sunday as Sophie Ecclestone bowled both MI London openers for ducks.

Meg Lanning and Smriti Mandhana put on 73 in 53 balls, helping the Super Giants canter to victory, and Manchester's first four opponents had opening stands of four, 18, nine and nought.

Australian opener Matt Short made an unbeaten 60 in Welsh Fire Men's low-scoring home win over the Brave on Monday.

The Fire are chasing a fifth victory in six games this season when they take on the Super Giants, who have lost their last three.

Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix

Birmingham Phoenix Men beat Trent Rockets by ten runs in their opening game of 2026 but that form has not aged well at all.

The Phoenix lost their three subsequent matches while the Rockets responded with a four-game winning streak and they are worthy favourites for the return fixture at Trent Bridge.

Rockets opener Ben Duckett scored a Test century against New Zealand in Nottingham in June and made 141 in July's third ODI against India at Lord's.

He is now showing his mastery of the shortest format in The Hundred, scoring 75 and 64 in two innings at Trent Bridge.

He walloped 49 off 25 balls in the Edgbaston runfest against the Phoenix before negotiating tricky conditions to make a matchwinning 52 not out off 45 against the Fire in Cardiff.

The Rockets Women have won four of their first five games although the Phoenix got their first victory on the board last weekend, when Ellyse Perry's unbeaten 68 saw them home against the Fire.

Manchester Super Giants vs Welsh Fire odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on The Hundred. Here are the latest odds for Wednesday's matches at Old Trafford:

Match winner Odds Manchester Super Giants Men Evs Welsh Fire Men 4-5

Match winner Odds Manchester Super Giants Women 4-6 Welsh Fire Women 6-5

Odds correct at time of publication

Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on The Hundred. Here are the latest odds for Wednesday's matches at Trent Bridge:

Match winner Odds Trent Rockets Men 8-13 Birmingham Phoenix Men 13-10

Match winner Odds Trent Rockets Women 4-6 Birmingham Phoenix Women 6-5

Odds correct at time of publication

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