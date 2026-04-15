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OpinionTom Segal
premium

I'm Harry Cobden's biggest fan but he rode Perceval Legallois like he was a no-hoper in the National - plus a Constitution to keep an eye on

One of the biggest factors that determines the winner of big races is the mindset of the jockey beforehand

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Iroko passes the post in second place behind I Am Maximus The 2026 Randox Grand National Festival showcases the drama, heritage and spectacle of jump racing at Aintree, capturing iconic moments both on and off the track across racingâs most celebrated three days.
I Am Maximus and Paul Townend: took the inside line to Grand National gloryCredit: Grossick Photography (racingpost.com/photos)
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Whether it be the Grand National, Epsom Derby, Cheltenham Gold Cup or Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, very few of the best races are won by horses who race wide. It's not rocket science – giving ground away to horses with similar, if not more, ability is never going to be a recipe for success.

You have to ask yourself why jockeys continue to do it. Take the Grand National on Saturday. About 20 of the runners lined up close to the inside, and Paul Townend didn't leave the rail the whole way round – a strategy he also employed on I Am Maximus in 2024 and 2025. 

However, there were a good few horses who raced wide, and none of them were involved at the finish. That route never works. The only reason some jockeys still do it, despite all evidence to the contrary, is that they don't have the requisite confidence in the horse they are riding, so they take the option of least resistance.

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