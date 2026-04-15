I'm Harry Cobden's biggest fan but he rode Perceval Legallois like he was a no-hoper in the National - plus a Constitution to keep an eye on

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Whether it be the Grand National, Epsom Derby, Cheltenham Gold Cup or Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, very few of the best races are won by horses who race wide. It's not rocket science – giving ground away to horses with similar, if not more, ability is never going to be a recipe for success.

You have to ask yourself why jockeys continue to do it. Take the Grand National on Saturday. About 20 of the runners lined up close to the inside, and Paul Townend didn't leave the rail the whole way round – a strategy he also employed on I Am Maximus in 2024 and 2025.

However, there were a good few horses who raced wide, and none of them were involved at the finish. That route never works. The only reason some jockeys still do it, despite all evidence to the contrary, is that they don't have the requisite confidence in the horse they are riding, so they take the option of least resistance.