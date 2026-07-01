Industry warns of growing financial pressures as Gambling Commission licence fees set to rise by 25 per cent

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The Betting and Gaming Council (BGC) has warned of the mounting financial pressures on the industry following the news that licence fees paid by operators to fund the Gambling Commission are set to rise by a headline 25 per cent this autumn.

The changes, which will come into force from October 1 through secondary legislation, follow a consultation carried out by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) this year.

Although licence fees will increase by 25 per cent overall, the specific changes to fees will be different for each type of operating licence.

The DCMS said more than 1,100 smaller operators generating less than £10 million in annual gross gambling yield (GGY) – the amount retained after winnings have been paid out – would receive a reduction in fees in cash terms.

Racecourse bookmaker fees will no longer be determined by the number of days operated Credit: Peter Powell/AFP via Getty Images

On-course bookmakers will also be treated differently, the DCMS said, with fees no longer connected to the number of days that a bookmaker operates but instead determined by an operator’s GGY.

A BGC spokesperson said: “Our members recognise the importance of a well-funded Gambling Commission, but these increases add to the financial pressures already facing the regulated betting and gaming sector.

“Following recent tax rises and the introduction of the statutory levy, it is vital these additional costs do not undermine investment or jobs, or increase the advantage of illegal gambling operators, who pay no tax and offer none of the protections found in the regulated sector.

“Any increase must be matched by greater accountability, transparency and efficiency from the regulator, with a continued focus on evidence-led regulation that protects consumers."

The Gambling Commission's latest annual income reached £27.9m, excluding income related to regulating the National Lottery.

In its consultation the DCMS said the regulator had increased its investment in areas such as tackling the black market and implementing the reforms from the 2023 gambling white paper since licence fees were last reviewed in 2021.

As a result of that investment, and other pressures such as inflation, the DCMS said the commission had operated with successive annual budget deficits and eroded its financial reserves to the point where they would be exhausted during the current financial year without an increase in fees.

The Gambling Commission said the consultation findings "now provide certainty on the commission’s future income for the coming years".

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