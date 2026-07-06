Punter wins more than £19,000 after £20 nine-leg bet builder on Mexico v England lands

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England delivered a sensational World Cup performance against Mexico on Monday morning to progress to the quarter-finals – and left one bet builder punter more than £19,000 better off.

The £20 nine-leg Build-A-Bet on England’s 3-2 win at the Azteca yielded £19,057.90 for the punter with Sky Bet, who paid out £11.6 million on the match.

The bet combined goalscorers, bookings, corners, player contributions and the result, with every selection falling into place during a dramatic contest.

The nine legs of the winning selection were:

Bukayo Saka to register an assist

Harry Kane to be an anytime goalscorer

Raul Jimenez to be an anytime goalscorer

Over 3.5 cards

Over 8.5 corners

Jorge Sanchez to be shown a card

Marc Guehi to be shown a card

Jude Bellingham to score or assist

England to win

A Sky Bet spokesperson said: “A brilliant game for Thomas Tuchel’s side turned into a brilliant night for customers too, with nearly £12 million paid out across a range of popular markets.

“To see one customer turn £20 into more than £19,000 with a nine-leg Build-A-Bet is a fantastic result. Build-A-Bet gives customers the chance to combine a range of match events into one wager, but for all nine selections to land takes both great judgement and a bit of fortune.

“Congratulations to the customer on an outstanding win.”

It was Kane's sixth goal of the tournament, leaving him one behind joint top scorers Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Norway's Erling Haaland in the race for the Golden Boot. The England captain remains a 9-1 chance to finish as the tournament's top scorer, with Mbappe the evens favourite.

England play Norway in their quarter-final in Miami on Saturday, kick-off 10pm BST.

The World Cup finishes with the final on July 19.

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