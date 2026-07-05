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FeatureRacing Bet Builders
premium

Bet Builders put to the test - can football’s betting revolution now do the same for racing?

Peter Thomas straps on his betting boots in time for Royal Ascot - plus the football fan’s view from Mark Langdon

If you are a punter who has been enjoying the late nights of the World Cup, there is probably a fair chance you have been supplementing your enjoyment with a Bet Builder. 

These bets combine different outcomes – potentially involving the result, goals, bookings, corners and all manner of other events that take place in a single match – into a single bet entirely built by you.

As Simon Clare, PR director for Coral and Ladbrokes owner Entain, confirms, the introduction of the Bet Builder has had a positively surgical effect on football betting.

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Senior features writer
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Group Sports Director

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