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Bet Builders put to the test - can football’s betting revolution now do the same for racing?
Peter Thomas straps on his betting boots in time for Royal Ascot - plus the football fan’s view from Mark Langdon
If you are a punter who has been enjoying the late nights of the World Cup, there is probably a fair chance you have been supplementing your enjoyment with a Bet Builder.
These bets combine different outcomes – potentially involving the result, goals, bookings, corners and all manner of other events that take place in a single match – into a single bet entirely built by you.
As Simon Clare, PR director for Coral and Ladbrokes owner Entain, confirms, the introduction of the Bet Builder has had a positively surgical effect on football betting.
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