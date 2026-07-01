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News
Industry warns of growing financial pressures as Gambling Commission licence fees set to rise by 25 per cent
Betting industry
Thousands of betting shops and £70m in racing income at stake as influential think tank pushes for machine tax to double
Betting industry
Betfred pay £900,000 to settle Gambling Commission investigation related to social responsibility failures
Britain
Executive director Tim Miller the latest senior figure to leave the Gambling Commission
Britain
Lack of parliamentary scrutiny of affordability checks 'beggars belief', says BHA
Britain
Home
News
Industry warns of growing financial pressures as Gambling Commission licence fees set to rise by 25 per cent
Betting industry
Thousands of betting shops and £70m in racing income at stake as influential think tank pushes for machine tax to double
Betting industry
Betfred pay £900,000 to settle Gambling Commission investigation related to social responsibility failures
Britain
Executive director Tim Miller the latest senior figure to leave the Gambling Commission
Britain
Betfred pay £900,000 to settle Gambling Commission investigation related to social responsibility failures
Britain
Executive director Tim Miller the latest senior figure to leave the Gambling Commission
Britain
Lack of parliamentary scrutiny of affordability checks 'beggars belief', says BHA
Britain