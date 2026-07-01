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Betting industry

Industry warns of growing financial pressures as Gambling Commission licence fees set to rise by 25 per cent

Industry warns of growing financial pressures as Gambling Commission licence fees set to rise by 25 per cent

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Betting industry
Thousands of betting shops and £70m in racing income at stake as influential think tank pushes for machine tax to double
Thousands of betting shops and £70m in racing income at stake as influential think tank pushes for machine tax to double
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Betting industry
Betfred pay £900,000 to settle Gambling Commission investigation related to social responsibility failures
Betfred pay £900,000 to settle Gambling Commission investigation related to social responsibility failures
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Britain
Executive director Tim Miller the latest senior figure to leave the Gambling Commission
Executive director Tim Miller the latest senior figure to leave the Gambling Commission
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Britain
Lack of parliamentary scrutiny of affordability checks 'beggars belief', says BHA
Lack of parliamentary scrutiny of affordability checks 'beggars belief', says BHA
icon
Britain
Industry warns of growing financial pressures as Gambling Commission licence fees set to rise by 25 per cent

Industry warns of growing financial pressures as Gambling Commission licence fees set to rise by 25 per cent

icon
Betting industry
Thousands of betting shops and £70m in racing income at stake as influential think tank pushes for machine tax to double
Thousands of betting shops and £70m in racing income at stake as influential think tank pushes for machine tax to double
icon
Betting industry
Betfred pay £900,000 to settle Gambling Commission investigation related to social responsibility failures
icon
Britain
Executive director Tim Miller the latest senior figure to leave the Gambling Commission
icon
Britain
Betfred pay £900,000 to settle Gambling Commission investigation related to social responsibility failures
icon
Britain
Executive director Tim Miller the latest senior figure to leave the Gambling Commission
icon
Britain
Lack of parliamentary scrutiny of affordability checks 'beggars belief', says BHA
Lack of parliamentary scrutiny of affordability checks 'beggars belief', says BHA
icon
Britain