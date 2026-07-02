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Flutter's $40bn fall: has the global gambling giant behind Paddy Power and Betfair lost its mojo?
Industry editor Bill Barber explores the reasons behind a worrying pattern
For years Flutter Entertainment made its climb to the summit look effortless, but life at the top has become much more uncomfortable.
After a long period in which Flutter was sure-footed, investors have begun to ask much harder questions. Since last August, Flutter’s share price has fallen by about two-thirds. At one point, nearly $40 billion had been wiped from the company’s market value. The drop now stands at around $35bn. It has forced a dramatic reassessment of a business long regarded as the industry’s safest bet.
In May, it was reported that four hedge funds had taken short positions totalling £640 million on Flutter, betting that its stock has further to fall.
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