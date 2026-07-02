Flutter's $40bn fall: has the global gambling giant behind Paddy Power and Betfair lost its mojo?

For years Flutter Entertainment made its climb to the summit look effortless, but life at the top has become much more uncomfortable.

After a long period in which Flutter was sure-footed, investors have begun to ask much harder questions. Since last August, Flutter’s share price has fallen by about two-thirds. At one point, nearly $40 billion had been wiped from the company’s market value. The drop now stands at around $35bn. It has forced a dramatic reassessment of a business long regarded as the industry’s safest bet.

In May, it was reported that four hedge funds had taken short positions totalling £640 million on Flutter, betting that its stock has further to fall.