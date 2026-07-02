Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:10 BellewstownHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:10 BellewstownHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
FeatureSpecial Report
premium

Flutter's $40bn fall: has the global gambling giant behind Paddy Power and Betfair lost its mojo?

Industry editor Bill Barber explores the reasons behind a worrying pattern

author image
Industry editor

For years Flutter Entertainment made its climb to the summit look effortless, but life at the top has become much more uncomfortable. 

After a long period in which Flutter was sure-footed, investors have begun to ask much harder questions. Since last August, Flutter’s share price has fallen by about two-thirds. At one point, nearly $40 billion had been wiped from the company’s market value. The drop now stands at around $35bn. It has forced a dramatic reassessment of a business long regarded as the industry’s safest bet.

In May, it was reported that four hedge funds had taken short positions totalling £640 million on Flutter, betting that its stock has further to fall.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inSpecial reports

Last updated

iconCopy
more inSpecial reports
more inSpecial reports